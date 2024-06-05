Rollout of New Online ADU Plans Gallery Begins this Summer for California Local Governments

BERKELEY, Calif., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- California communities have a new tool to accelerate development of Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs), smaller homes built on the same property as the primary residence. Community Planning Collaborative (CPC) , a housing policy and ADU resource leader, this summer will begin rolling out its ADU Plans Gallery across California. The platform empowers local governments to meet state laws and local housing goals while assisting residents in finding ADU plans, connecting with designers, and saving time and money on their projects.

"ADUs create new housing opportunities in existing neighborhoods, expanding the housing supply while building homeowner equity," said David Driskell, Principal at CPC. "Local governments are uniquely positioned to help residents through the daunting process of building an ADU. Digital tools like the ADU Plans Gallery reduce the time and cost of building ADUs and accelerate housing construction."

The ADU Plans Gallery is the latest offering from CPC's award-winning ADUAccelerator.org tools and services for local governments to save staff time, increase homeowner engagement and streamline the ADU development process, leading to faster ADU construction.

Meeting the ADU Mandate

Over 40 jurisdictions in the San Francisco Bay Area and other parts of Northern and Central California have signed up to launch galleries. Other California jurisdictions can sign up for June 13 and 19 information sessions and reserve spots to launch galleries by Jan. 1, 2025, when California law requires local governments to have a process for pre-approving ADU plans and an online way to connect interested homeowners with designers.

The tool helps local governments meet and exceed the law by offering:

an easy-to-use solution to manage and display pre-approved plans;

dozens of prefabricated and site-built plans to add to galleries at no extra cost;

a way to connect designers and their ADU plans to homeowners;

a high-quality website for homeowners to view, compare and select designs; and,

time and cost savings compared to custom designs.

Learn more at ADU Plans Gallery .

About Community Planning Collaborative

Community Planning Collaborative , formerly Baird + Driskell Community Planning, is a nationally recognized firm specializing in housing, community engagement, and multijurisdictional collaboration. With over 25 years of experience, we have facilitated community-driven planning processes focused on affordable housing, equitable development, and sustainability. For 10 years we have partnered with jurisdictions and provided unmatched ADU experience.

Contact:

Stacey Hartmann

[email protected]

SOURCE Community Planning Collaborative