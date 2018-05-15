Rollout.io Achieves Rigorous SOC 2 Type II Certification

A SOC 2 Type II certification indicates that an independent accounting and auditing firm has examined the organization's control objectives and activities and has tested them to ensure their effective operation. According to the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA), a SOC 2 report is ideal for SaaS and cloud service organizations that want to assure customers that their information is secure and will be available whenever needed. A SOC 2 report also helps organizations to establish the effectiveness of any controls that may be required by their governance process.

"We have seen what can happen when security and privacy aren't built-into solutions or applications," said Eyal Karen, co-founder and CTO of Rollout.io. "Our SOC 2 Type II certification is another demonstrable step in our commitment to security and privacy. At Rollout, we have purpose-built our company with security and privacy top of mind. As a matter of fact, we take a zero-tolerance approach to sharing any personal information. When we architected our product, we built it from the ground-up – developing a system that has privacy and security built-in. Choosing this privacy-focused architecture meant longer development time for us, but it was a sacrifice we were willing to make."

Rollout has previously adhered to the EU's Privacy Shield standards and is now ready for the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) taking effect on May 25th. Rollout does not save or have access to end user data, including any personally identifiable information (PII). Rollout architecture is built around privacy, and targeting specific end users happens on the client slide (mobile or web app) or a backend system, with locally available attributes and is never transmitted back to Rollout.

To learn more about Rollout's commitment to security and privacy, please visit its Security Overview.

The company's SOC 2 Type II certification report is available upon request.

About Rollout

Rollout accelerates software development and release and minimizes the risk of deploying new code. Built for both developers and product managers, Rollout's advanced feature management solution gives engineering and product teams feature control, post-deployment. Feature management is the most effective way to "rollout" new features to the right audience while protecting customers from failure and improving KPI's. By decoupling feature deployment from code releases, organizations can break free from their current application release cycle and gradually rollout or rollback new features on their schedule. Founded in 2014, Rollout has offices in San Francisco and Tel Aviv, Israel. Learn more at www.rollout.io.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rolloutio-achieves-rigorous-soc-2-type-ii-certification-300648242.html

SOURCE Rollout

Related Links

http://www.rollout.io

