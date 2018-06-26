Rollout.io Integrates with Atlassian's Jira Software to Improve the Speed and Collaboration of Product Teams

"Our platform integration with Jira Software removes friction in the app development process and allows developers and product teams to speed the pace of creating new software features," said Rollout CTO Eyal Keren. "At the same time, by giving teams the ability to understand more context of what's happening behind a feature flag, we are greatly reducing risks to the business and ensuring that customers never encounter incomplete code or experience poor app performance because of new features."

As a best practice, application developers use feature flagging to decouple code deployments from feature releases. The Rollout platform helps teams to reduce the business risks associated with in-production bugs or app downtime, while increasing visibility of feature performance in order to maintain a positive customer experience. Rollout manages the entire development lifecycle so that teams understand who is controlling, using and changing app features at all times. By integrating with Jira Software, Rollout users can understand the current state of a feature in the release process in conjunction with a Jira issue.

Customers interested in integrating Rollout with Jira Software should visit www.rollout.io for more information.

About Rollout.io

Rollout.io is an organic feature delivery company that accelerates software development and release and minimizes the risk of deploying new code. It is the only unified platform for feature delivery, experimentation, and application-layer remote configuration. Built for engineers, developers and product managers, to rollout, rollback, test and adapt features at scale, in real time. Rollout gives teams full visibility and control of all application features to deliver the right feature to the right user at the right time. Founded in 2014, Rollout has offices in San Francisco and Tel Aviv, Israel. Learn more at www.rollout.io.

