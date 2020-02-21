Rollplay Debuts Worldwide Exclusive MINI Cooper Countryman Ride-On Vehicle at 2020 New York Toy Fair

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ride-on toy innovator Rollplay is cruising into the 2020 North American International Toy Fair in style with an all-new, just-like-mom's MINI Cooper Countryman, the first product under an exclusive worldwide license with the iconic, British-pedigreed vehicle brand. Designed for budding motorists ages 3-to-6 years, this meticulously detailed ride-on revs to speeds up to 5 MPH and features a remote-control override that puts parents in the ultimate driver's seat.

Also taking center stage at the Rollplay booth (#5769) at New York City's Jacob K. Javits Center is the brand's growing family of high-performance, one-of-kind battery powered products under its "Perform" segment that deliver non-stop action for kids ages 6-12. The strikingly low-slung Nighthawk offers the ultimate in lean-to-turn maneuverability at speeds of up to 6 MPH, while the skateboard-meets-scooter Wave Catcher delivers an awesome street surfing sensation at speeds up to 10 MPH.

Motoring alongside the MINI Cooper Countryman at the Javits is the Porsche Macan Turbo SUV, a finely detailed replica of the German luxury SUV that cruises at up to 2.5 MPH, and also features remote control override.

"Rollplay is all about empowering kids with the best ride-on experiences, from self-powered foot-to-floor first rides, to battery-powered, perfect replica vehicles for adventurous girls and boys up to age six, to nothing-like-them powered performance products for thrill seekers as old as 12," said Todd Rywolt, VP Sales and Marketing, North America, at Rollplay. "At the same time, our dedication to safety gives parents and gift-givers peace of mind. And our watch on what's trending with kids enables us to deliver on what they really want, all the way up to famously fickle tweens."

Among the must-see Rollplay items at this year's North American Toy Fair:

MINI Cooper Countryman

Coming this fall, the MINI Cooper Countryman is a worldwide exclusive, battery-powered ride-on complete with 12V of power that will have little drivers racing up to 5 MPH. An opening door allows kiddos to easily hop in and out, while rubber tire strips provide added traction for smooth acceleration. Little MINI enthusiasts will find delight in the realistic dashboard, cup holder, working horn and roaring engine sounds. Kids can cruise along to their favorite tunes with the working radio. Side windows, LED headlights, folding mirrors and a clear windshield make the ride feel even more like the real car. Parents get a remote control so they can steer young drivers in the right direction if needed.

Coming this fall

Ages: 3 to 6 years

MSRP: $249.99





Coming this fall

Ages: 3 to 6 years

MSRP: $249.99

Handles like a scooter, rides like a skateboard: here comes the Wave Catcher, the latest addition to Rollplay's Perform segment. Wave Catcher combines scooter, skateboard and electric power for a one of a kind ride, designed with an aluminum skateboard deck that tilts from side to side for a surfing sensation on an electric scooter. The flex handlebar puts kids in control even during extreme tilting action, and dual push button throttles let them soar down the street with either hand on the bars while leaning in and out of turns. Powered with a long-lasting 24V lithium battery, kids and tweens can race at thrilling speeds up to 10 MPH. When it's not in use, simply fold it up for convenient storage.

Available now

Age: 8 years+

MSRP: $199.99

Available now

Age: 8 years+

MSRP: $199.99

Drive the adventure with the 12V Nighthawk! Rounding out the Rollplay Perform segment, kids can reach forward speeds of up to 6 MPH and will love learning how to maneuver around obstacles with Nighthawk's unique steering technique — lean left and right to zoom into turns. Accelerator and brake pedals allow riders to control speed with ease, while side handlebars help them remain secure and keep their hands protected. With an included rear safety flag, parents can easily keep an eye on riders while they have a blast racing. Available in several cool colors.

Available now

Ages: 6 years+

MSRP: $149.99

Available now

Ages: 6 years+

MSRP: $149.99

Kids can cruise the sidewalk in luxury and style with the Porsche Macan Turbo SUV 6V. Modeled after the real vehicle, this head-turning ride-on features chrome detailing and a Porsche emblem, plus a remote control for parents to steer young drivers in the right direction when necessary. Cruise at speeds up to 2.5 MPH and enjoy realistic features, including working LED headlights, horn and engine noises, an MP3 connector with speakers, and two opening doors. With so many details resembling the real thing, young drivers will never want to stop driving. The dashboard displays a battery life indicator, so parents will always know when it's time to plug in the ride-on battery. Includes 6V battery and charger.

Available now

Ages: 3 to 6 years

MSRP: $249.99

Available now

Ages: 3 to 6 years

MSRP: $249.99

Look for these and other products at the Rollplay booth (#5769), located on Level 1 of the exhibit hall in the outdoor toys section at the Javits Center.

Rollplay ride-on toys can be found on Amazon.com and select retailers such as Walmart and Target. Additional information can be found online at www.Rollplay.com or by following Rollplay on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or YouTube.

About Rollplay

Rollplay designs and markets products for parents of children aged 18 months to 12 years of age who want to provide empowering play experiences to their children with highly featured, quality ride-on products. Drawn from consumer-based insights to fuel mobilized fun, exploration and imagination, parents will feel joy from their child's ability to independently discover the world around them.

About Goodbaby Holdings, Limited

Rollplay is owned by Goodbaby Holdings, Limited, a world leading juvenile products company. Through its various business units Goodbaby International researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets and sells strollers, children's safety car seats, cribs, ride-ons, bicycles, tricycles and other durable juvenile products. The company is engaged in serving local consumer markets around the globe with a strong portfolio of trusted consumer brands.

