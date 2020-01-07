Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Delivers Historic Record Result in 2019

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has delivered an historic annual sales record in 2019, with a global performance unequalled in the company's 116-year history. A total of 5,152 cars were delivered to customers in over 50 countries around the world, an increase of 25% on the previous high set in 2018. With these historic results, Rolls-Royce continues to make a meaningful contribution to the overall performance of its shareholder, BMW Group.

Commenting on the results, Torsten Müller-Ötvös, CEO, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said: "This performance is of an altogether different magnitude to any previous year's sales success. While we celebrate these remarkable results we are conscious of our key promise to our customers, to keep our brand rare and exclusive. We are pleased and proud to have delivered growth of 25% in 2019. Worldwide demand last year for our Cullinan SUV has driven this success and is expected to stabilise in 2020. It is a ringing testament to the quality and integrity of our products, the faith and passion of our customers and, above all, the skill, dedication and determination of our exceptional team at the Home of Rolls-Royce at Goodwood and around the world and our dedicated global dealer network."

Worldwide Sales Growth

Sales grew across all regions during the year, driven by strong customer demand for all Rolls‑Royce models. The company reported significant sales growth in every one of its key global markets.

