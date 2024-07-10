Rolls-Royce SMR Signs $1.5M Contract for Cutting-edge GSE Simulation Technology

Rolls-Royce SMR has enlisted GSE Solutions to develop a power station simulator, as it continues to mature the design of its Small Modular Reactor (SMR) technology and remains on track to complete Step 2 of the Generic Design Assessment this summer.

COLUMBIA, Md., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GSE Solutions ("GSE Systems, Inc." or "GSE") (Nasdaq: GVP) is a world leader in advanced engineering and workforce solutions across the clean-energy and power industries. This simulator will play a key role in Rolls-Royce SMR's program to develop, verify and validate the performance and control systems of its unique 'factory-built' nuclear power plant. It forms part of a much wider program of development activities that are focussed on ensuring the 'delivery-certain' nature of the plant.

David Dodd, Rolls-Royce SMR Engineering Director, said: "Commissioning a simulation and test platform is another stride towards deploying the first Rolls-Royce SMR power plant. The work with GSE is part of our 'digital-first' methodology and our truly modular approach to developing new nuclear power – a reliable source of clean, affordable energy for the UK and the rest of the world."

In a recent update, the Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR) confirmed that Rolls-Royce SMR is on track to complete Step 2 of Generic Design Assessment this summer - with the intention of moving straight into the third and final step. This progress through the assessment by the nuclear industry's independent regulators (the ONR, Environment Agency and Natural Resources Wales) confirms Rolls-Royce SMR's position as being significantly ahead of any other SMR design in Europe.

Rolls-Royce SMR offers a radically different approach to delivering new nuclear power based on proven technology. Each of the factory-built nuclear power stations will provide enough low-carbon electricity to power a million homes for more than 60 years.

"We are extremely proud to have been chosen by Rolls-Royce SMR to assist with their innovative, technology-driven engineering platform," said Ravi Khanna, GSE Solutions' President and CEO. "Our simulation technology stack and model development services are utilized by power plants across the globe to prove design concepts and create training scenarios based on real-world situations and specific operational configurations. This agreement underscores GSE's five-decade presence in the sector and solidifies our position in the future of nuclear energy."

View Rolls Royce-SMR press release.

About Rolls-Royce SMR

The Rolls-Royce SMR is the UK's first domestic nuclear technology in more than 20 years - providing a British solution to a global energy dilemma. Each small modular reactor will produce enough stable, affordable, emission-free energy to power a million homes for at least 60 years.

Rolls-Royce SMR has received UK Government funding of £210m as part of Phase 2 of the Low-Cost Nuclear Challenge Project, administered by UKRI, which has been supplemented by £280m of private capital. The aim of this Government support is to accelerate the Rolls-Royce SMR design and pass at least Step 2 of the GDA (Generic Design Assessment) regulatory process carried out by the nuclear industry's independent regulators (The Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR), Environment Agency and Natural Resources Wales).

Dan Gould, Rolls-Royce SMR

M +44 (0) 7717 720809

[email protected]

https://www.rolls-royce-smr.com/

youtube.com/channel/UCfheAOfFjwtNo46z15CyxAQ

About GSE Solutions

Proven by more than 50 years of experience in the nuclear power industry, GSE knows what it takes to help customers deliver carbon-free electricity safely and reliably. Today, GSE Solutions leverages top talent, expertise, and technology to help energy facilities achieve next-level power plant performance. GSE's advanced Engineering and Workforce Solutions divisions offer highly specialized training, engineering design, program compliance, simulation, and technical staffing that reduce risk and optimize plant operations. With more than 1,100 installations and hundreds of customers in over 50 countries, GSE delivers operational excellence. www.gses.com

Sunny DeMattio

GSE Solutions

Director of Marketing & Communications

[email protected]

Direct: +1 410.970.7931

Investor Contact

Adam Lowensteiner

Vice President

Lytham Partners

[email protected]

Direct: +1 646.829.9702

SOURCE GSE Systems, Inc.