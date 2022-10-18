ROLLS-ROYCE SPECTRE UNVEILED: THE MARQUE'S FIRST FULLY-ELECTRIC MOTOR CAR

Rolls-Royce debuts Spectre, the marque's first fully-electric motor car

Spectre is a prophecy fulfilled, a promise kept and an undertaking completed

Spectre "demonstrates how perfectly Rolls-Royce is suited to electrification"

Spectre heralds the beginning of all-electric era for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

Built on the Rolls-Royce all-aluminium Architecture of Luxury

Spectre uses new SPIRIT software architecture with full Whispers integration

World's first Ultra-Luxury Electric Super Coupé is spiritual successor to Phantom Coupé

First customer cars to be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2023

GOODWOOD, England, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Spectre possesses all the qualities that have secured the Rolls-Royce legend. This incredible motor car, conceived from the very beginning as our first fully-electric model, is silent, powerful and demonstrates how perfectly Rolls-Royce is suited to electrification. Spectre's all-electric powertrain will assure the marque's sustained success and relevance while dramatically increasing the definition of each characteristic that makes a Rolls-Royce a Rolls-Royce.

SPECTRE UNVEILED – THE FIRST FULLY-ELECTRIC ROLLS-ROYCE

"At Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, perfection is about more than making the very best products. It is a culture, an attitude and our guiding philosophy. Indeed, it is our founding father Sir Henry Royce who said, 'strive for perfection in everything you do'. Spectre has been conceived within this culture. It is perfectly in tune with the sensibilities of our time. It states the direction for the future of our marque and perfectly answers a call from the most discerning individuals in the world to elevate the electric motor car experience, because Spectre is a Rolls-Royce first and an electric car second.

"This is the start of a bold new chapter for our marque, our extraordinary clients and the luxury industry. For this reason, I believe Spectre is the most perfect product that Rolls-Royce has ever produced."

Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

"The electric car is perfectly noiseless and clean. There is no smell or vibration. They should become very useful when fixed charging stations can be arranged."

The Hon. Charles Stewart Rolls, Co-Founder, Rolls-Royce, 1900

THE FUTURE BEGINS

In unveiling Spectre, Rolls-Royce sets a new precedent in the creation of an entirely original class of motor car: the Ultra-Luxury Electric Super Coupé.

Spectre is more than a motor car. It is a statement of intent and a symbol of a bright, bold future as Rolls-Royce progresses into an all-electric era.

Spectre is not only an historic moment for Rolls-Royce, but also an historic moment for electrification – with Spectre, the marque confirms that the technology has reached a standard that can contain the Rolls-Royce experience. To that end, Rolls-Royce has confirmed that by the end of 2030 its entire product portfolio will be fully-electric.

