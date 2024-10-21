Rollstack Raises $11M Series A to Automate Your Presentations with AI

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollstack, a company making it easy to automatically create and update data-driven slide decks and documents, announced $11 million in Series A funding led by global software investor Insight Partners, with participation from existing investor Y Combinator. With the new funds, Rollstack plans to further invest in its AI capabilities to automate mundane data tasks for businesses.

Despite innovation in enterprise data infrastructure, a disconnect remains between the tools used to analyze data and the media where insights are ultimately consumed (the "consumption" layer). As a result, highly paid data analysts may spend anywhere from 20-30% of their time copy-pasting charts from Excel, screenshotting BI tools, or manually plugging data to create documents needed for informed decision-making across the organization. Too much of data analysts' preparation time is spent on data wrangling, leaving very little for deriving actionable insights and ideation.

Rollstack aims to address this problem by enabling users to directly embed data and visualizations from BI and analytics tools, such as Tableau, Looker or Excel, into slide decks and document platforms like PowerPoint and Google Slides. It then allows users to update them with the latest data in one click, or configure automated updates every week, month, or quarter. Additionally, Rollstack's scaled creation feature allows teams to turn a deck or a document into a template to generate multiple versions. For example, Customer Success teams use the feature to create and distribute monthly or quarterly business reviews for clients at scale seamlessly. Recently, Rollstack rolled out generative AI features that marry business and data context to provide insights and recommendations directly into your presentations.

"Rollstack already automates more than 80% of our users' workflows, and we are on a path to 100%," says Nabil Jallouli, CEO of Rollstack. "While most enterprise automation stops at the BI layer, Rollstack extends it to the consumption layer—automating PowerPoint, Google Slides, Word, and Google Docs to give decision-makers the insights they need, exactly when they need them. We are thrilled to partner with Insight to bring this vision to fruition; they have a deep understanding of both data infrastructure and business document workflow."

"Rollstack is elegantly solving a massive and universal problem relevant to businesses," says Kamran Pirasteh, Vice President at Insight Partners. "Rollstack saves data analysts a ton of time by removing otherwise manual and tedious processes to update presentations. Every enterprise can and should be using Rollstack to eliminate this needless work. We're thrilled to be partnering with Nabil and team to help make that happen." As part of the investment, Pirasteh will join the company's Board of Directors.

The Series A comes less than a year after Rollstack's seed round, which it raised after participating in Y Combinator's W23 batch. Rollstack's fast growth comes from its customer base which includes mid-sized to large Fortune 500 companies, such as SoFi and monday.com. Rollstack has automated thousands of decks and documents, saving clients countless hours and delivering millions of dollars in productivity gains.

About Rollstack:

Rollstack is a software company specializing in automating slide decks and document reporting. Headquartered in New York City, the company was a part of Y Combinator. Rollstack connects Business Intelligence tools such as Tableau, PowerBI or Looker to PowerPoint and Google Slides and uses AI to automate them. Rollstack supports some of the world's leading organizations including Fortune 500 companies with its enterprise-grade platform (SOC II, GDPR, and HIPAA compliant). Rollstack is backed by Insight Partners, Y Combinator, and notable angels from companies like BlackRock, Microsoft, Pinterest, Indeed, and AngelList. For more information, visit rollstack.com or follow @rollstack on X or LinkedIn.

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a global software investor partnering with high-growth technology, software, and Internet startup and ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. As of June 30, 2024, the firm has over $80B in regulatory assets under management. Insight Partners has invested in more than 800 companies worldwide and has seen over 55 portfolio companies achieve an IPO. Headquartered in New York City, Insight has offices in London, Tel Aviv, and the Bay Area. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with tailored, hands-on software expertise along their growth journey, from their first investment to IPO. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com or follow us on X @insightpartners.

