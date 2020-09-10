RollWorks Continues its Democratization of ABM with Record Demand from SMBs

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RollWorks, a division of NextRoll, today announced strong adoption for its Account-Based Platform among small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). RollWorks is at the forefront of a growing shift to democratize ABM. Since expanding its reach beyond leading enterprises with new SMB-tailored pricing and packaging earlier this year, the company has seen 180% year-over-year growth of SMB customers, which, in conjunction with extending its SMB footprint through partnerships with Bombora, HubSpot, LinkedIn, Marketo and Salesforce, is fueling RollWorks' projected 70% year-over-year Q3 growth.

In a new RollWorks survey of B2B marketers, 45% of companies with 500 or fewer employees use ABM while another 12% plan to implement an ABM strategy. The COVID pandemic has also driven a surge of digital activity, with B2B digital advertising up 23% year-over-year. "The COVID pandemic has not only forced marketing teams of all sizes to scrutinize their budgets in terms of cost and effectiveness but has also accelerated the shift to focus on digital engagement," said Eric Wittlake, senior marketing analyst at TOPO. "Adopting an account based strategy is more relevant than ever because it focuses limited resources on the accounts that will have the most impact on our businesses."

"Taking an account-based approach is arguably even more important for smaller teams and businesses with more limited resources. The magic of the RollWorks Account-Based Platform is that you can execute at a scale that's in direct alignment with your sales team's goals and resources," said Robin Bordoli, President of RollWorks and CEO of NextRoll. "We have helped SMBs achieve deeper engagement and faster sales cycles in the accounts that matter most to them. We expect this SMB growth trend to continue as we give every company - whether they are a 50-person, 500-person, 5,000-person or 50,000-person company - an entry point to the RollWorks Account-Based Platform and the ability to grow with the platform as their ABM requirements grow."

In April 2020, RollWorks announced new pricing and packaging to make its Account-Based Platform accessible to organizations of all sizes. SMBs appreciate RollWorks' enterprise-level capabilities that meet their requirements for agility, flexibility and value for a compelling cadence of experiences to the right audiences every time. RollWorks has helped SMBs realize significant lifts in site visits or engaged accounts, faster time to close and improvements in ROI-influenced revenue.

The RollWorks Account-Based Platform has also extended its SMB footprint through recent integrations and partnerships with Bombora, HubSpot, LinkedIn, Marketo, and Salesforce, for marketing teams to execute their ABM programs at scale with their sales teams and confidently grow revenue.

"We deployed RollWorks' ABM alongside its partners HubSpot, Salesforce and Sendoso for an awareness campaign to 92 top priority accounts while providing air cover to the entire buying committee across our pipeline," said Nick Ezzo, VP of Marketing at Auditoria.AI . "RollWorks has worked extremely well with our budget constraints to create alignment with sales, and in just a few months, we have reached 93% of the accounts on our TAL, with 59% of those accounts visiting the Auditoria.ai site. We have also seen a 208% increase in the numbers of our engaged TAL accounts. All of this, for a small but mighty team, in the middle of the pandemic."

"Our goal was to earn attention from key accounts where we weren't necessarily top of mind," said Ian Brown, Director of Marketing at Turbo Systems . "Our experience with RollWorks in the first 30 days has been drastic - our aware accounts have grown almost 690% and our engaged accounts have increased by nearly 670%. More broadly, RollWorks has allowed us to go beyond a manual target account list and direct mail approach to treat ABM as a mechanism for future growth."

RollWorks Account-Based Platform for SMBs

RollWorks packages powered by the account data foundation and machine learning capabilities in the RollWorks Account-Based Platform make ABM affordable for all organizations with limited resources to engage the thousands of accounts that matter to them. The Starter package, beginning at less than $1,000 per month, is the most affordable ABM offering in the market. Visit the RollWorks pricing page to learn more about the Starter, Standard, Professional, and Ultimate packages.

About RollWorks

RollWorks, a division of NextRoll, Inc., offers ambitious B2B companies an account-based platform to align their marketing and sales teams and confidently grow revenue. Powered by proprietary data and machine learning, RollWorks' solutions address the needs of organizations large and small —from those with best-in-class ABM programs to those just beginning their exploration. By empowering teams to identify their target accounts and key buyers, reach those accounts across multiple channels, and measure program effectiveness in their system-of-record, RollWorks is an indispensable platform for marketers and sellers who believe that an account-based approach is just good business. To learn more visit www.rollworks.com.

