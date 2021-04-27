RollWorks Joins Adobe Exchange Experience Cloud Program as an Accelerate Partner

SAN FRANCISCO, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RollWorks, a division of NextRoll, has joined the Adobe Exchange Experience Cloud Program as an Accelerate partner, building on an existing partnership and integration between Marketo Engage, a complete solution for lead management, and the RollWorks account-based platform. This best-in-class ABM integration has helped hundreds of B2B companies including BetterCloud, Blackbaud, Coupa and Mixpanel, identify their highest-value target accounts, engage buying committees within those accounts across multiple channels, and measure the impact on ABM pipeline and revenue growth.

The RollWorks-Marketo two-way integration helps companies reach and coordinate end-to-end journeys for anonymous buyers within priority accounts, and progress these accounts through the sales funnel quickly with cross-channel, hyper-personalized campaigns tailored based on role, sales stage, and company. Machine learning-powered advertising bidding and budgeting allows these campaigns to be executed at scale. This gives go-to-market teams the comprehensive tools they need to see the biggest return from their account-based marketing efforts.

"As a long-time partner of Marketo's, we're excited to join Adobe's partner program to continue giving our joint customers deeper ABM functionality to attract and close unknown buyers from high-value accounts," said Mike Stocker, VP of Partnerships at RollWorks. "Our mutual customers love how this integration complements strategies they're already executing for known buyers through Marketo, while bringing unprecedented efficiency for their account-based experiences with our account data graph and machine learning capabilities."

Mixpanel, a product analytics solution leader, previously updated its customer and partner lists manually, which led to weekly or even monthly updates. Mixpanel now leverages the RollWorks-Marketo data sync to continuously update its dynamic target account lists in real time. "With RollWorks and Marketo, we have eliminated manual labor and wasted spend to now focus only on our high-value accounts," said Cody Nguyen, growth marketing manager at Mixpanel. "As a result, we've seen around a 60% increase in conversation rates, while cutting our CPAs by 30%."

About the RollWorks-Marketo ABM Integration

The bi-directional integration helps B2B companies:

Engage known and unknown decision makers : Reach known Marketo audiences with display and social ads, even if they never open an email. Companies can also influence members of the buying committee they don't have email addresses for, powered by data and machine learning.

: Reach known Marketo audiences with display and social ads, even if they never open an email. Companies can also influence members of the buying committee they don't have email addresses for, powered by data and machine learning. Coordinate sales and marketing plays : Provide air cover and ensure the same messaging across channels so that target accounts see a consistent story, regardless of how they engage.

: Provide air cover and ensure the same messaging across channels so that target accounts see a consistent story, regardless of how they engage. Shorten sales cycles: Nurture accounts through the funnel faster with hyper-personalized ad campaigns tailored to role, sales stage, company, and more.

Nurture accounts through the funnel faster with hyper-personalized ad campaigns tailored to role, sales stage, company, and more. View RollWorks Activity and Build Marketo Audiences: See RollWorks performance signals and build powerful audiences using this data.

Learn more about the RollWorks-Marketo Engage integration here.

RollWorks is an Adobe Summit sponsor, taking place virtually April 27 - 29. For more information, visit here.

About RollWorks

RollWorks, a division of NextRoll, offers ambitious B2B companies an account-based platform to align their marketing and sales teams and confidently grow revenue. Powered by proprietary data and machine learning, RollWorks' solutions address the needs of organizations large and small —from those with best-in-class ABM programs to those just beginning their exploration. By empowering teams to identify their target accounts and key buyers, reach those accounts across multiple channels, and measure program effectiveness in their system-of-record, RollWorks is an indispensable platform for marketers and sellers who believe that an account-based approach is just good business. To learn more visit www.rollworks.com.

