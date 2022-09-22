RollWorks Named Most Implementable in Account-Based Advertising and Cross-Channel Advertising in G2's Fall Grid Report

User reviews spotlight account-based marketing leader's implementation, high performance, and easy set up

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Account-based marketing platform RollWorks , a division of NextRoll , continues its market innovation leadership and momentum as a trusted partner for B2B companies looking to accelerate revenue growth.

The company announced that in the G2 Fall 2022 Grid Report, out today, RollWorks received 29 new awards, including 15 leader awards, and ranked #1 in two reports and in the top 5 in 41 reports across:

Account-based Advertising - ranked #1

Account-based Analytics

Account-based Orchestration Platforms

Account Data Management

Buyer Intent Data Tools

Cross-Channel Advertising - ranked #1

Display Advertising

Marketing Account Intelligence

Market Intelligence

Retargeting

Social Media Advertising

Comments from recent reviews of RollWorks on G2:

"What I find most helpful about RollWorks is the direct connection to our CRM (in this case Salesforce) providing us with real-time campaign creation against strategic named accounts (ABM)." — Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

— "RollWorks has opened a whole new world of precision marketing through reaching our current target lists as well as discovering new potential accounts… Now that we have RollWorks implemented and churning out insights and leads, we don't know how we lived without it before." — Mid-market professional

G2 Grid Reports are released quarterly and rank products based on reviews gathered from its community, as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks. Products in the Leader quadrant are "rated highly by G2 users and have substantial market presence scores."

RollWorks has been consistently named a Leader by G2 over the last few years , fueled by a number of product advancements and the company's ability to incrementally impact organizations' go-to-market strategies. Automotive engineering safety leader LHP Engineering solutions used RollWorks to shift from waiting to "get found" to strategically getting in front of potential buyers and has seen a 3x increase in leads, and a tenfold increase in brand awareness and lead quality. And, with RollWorks powering its strategy to expand and extract more value from its account-based activities, intent leader Bombora saw a 67% higher conversion rate on RollWorks compared to non-intent display campaigns and a 10x increase in influenced pipeline.

Earlier this summer, RollWorks showcased the power of ABM and CRM with the launch of Journey Events for HubSpot and Journey Events for Salesforce , effectively giving the majority of go-to-market teams consolidated account-level visibility. Most recently, the company rolled out Account List Builder, Pixel Assistant, and Site Traffic Revealer —all built on the industry's most robust, multi-source account-based data foundation—to help B2B organizations efficiently and accurately reach their target audiences that matter most.

To learn more about RollWorks can help you streamline your own ABM operations and drive more revenue, visit www.rollworks.com .

About RollWorks

RollWorks, a division of NextRoll, offers ambitious B2B companies an account-based platform to align their marketing and sales teams and confidently grow revenue. Powered by proprietary data and machine learning, RollWorks' solutions address the needs of organizations large and small — from those with best-in-class ABM programs to those just beginning their exploration. By empowering teams to identify their target accounts and key buyers, reach those accounts across multiple channels, and measure program effectiveness in their system-of-record, RollWorks is an indispensable platform for marketers and sellers who believe that an account-based approach is just good business. To learn more visit www.rollworks.com .

