ROLUS: 333-Year-Old Beverage Family Makes Historic Entrance into the Non-Alcoholic Market

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a landmark moment for the beverage industry, Carolus Nolet III, the 12th generation of the storied Nolet family, alongside his partner Jason M. Bowden, a 27-year veteran of the beverage industry, proudly announce the launch of ROLUS. This groundbreaking sparkling hydration drink is designed to meet the evolving demands of today's non-alcoholic movement through its unique taste and functional hydration. ROLUS aims to offer a new, convenient, out-of-a-can drink made for all social occasions.

ROLUS emerges from a heritage of beverage craftsmanship, tracing its origins to the Nolet Family's pioneering spirit of 1691. As the first member of the Nolet family born in the United States, Nolet III brings a unique blend of tradition and innovation to this new venture.

"Our philosophy of genuine authenticity, deeply ingrained in our heritage, sets ROLUS apart from anything else in the non-alcoholic market," says Nolet III. "ROLUS started with finding the perfect ingredients to ensure a taste that makes our drinkers excited to crack open another can and share it with their friends and family."

Nolet III and Bowden embarked on a quest to find the perfect ingredients that balance taste and hydration. They collaborated with experts to identify the best electrolytes to keep people hydrated while socializing, addressing the fact that 70% of Americans are chronically dehydrated.

ROLUS brought together a team of doctors, dietitians, wellness experts, and master blenders. This diverse group, led by Nolet III and Bowden, meticulously crafted ROLUS to offer an unparalleled taste and hydration experience— free from carbohydrates, gluten, sugar, caffeine, sweeteners and alcohol, with 5 calories, 1 gram of plant protein, 345 milligrams of electrolytes, and a taste that caters to the non-alcoholic drinker. Experts describe the taste of ROLUS as a full-flavored experience with a slightly herbal, refreshing botanical sensation. The beverage features subtle hints of citrus and sea salt, complemented by champagne-like bubbles.

Nolet III mentions, "The journey of collaborating with health and wellness experts and traveling the world to find the best ingredients—sea salt, herbs, spices, fruit, and adaptogens—spanned over four years. Ultimately, we crafted a unique botanical blend that remains a family secret at the heart of ROLUS."

A carefully curated, family-made botanical blend remains a cornerstone of nearly every Nolet Family product since 1691, drawing from the Nolet Family Archives. The Nolet Family's extensive expertise and rigorous approval process ensures the highest quality across a diverse range of products.

Bowden adds, "ROLUS is a game-changer in the beverage world. We discovered that our consumers are those who enjoy socializing while staying in control, ensuring they can fully enjoy the next day. We're also excited to see that ROLUS appeals to both non-alcoholic and alcoholic drinkers, thanks to its outstanding quality and versatility across a range of social occasions."

ROLUS consists of three main ingredients. Greek Verbena is derived from plantations near Mount Olympus, where the high altitude enhances the plant's quality and imparts a mild, natural botanical taste. This ingredient is sourced through partnerships with small Greek farms, supporting local economic development. Hawaiian Sea Salt was chosen for its purity and rich mineral content and is processed using solar energy and advanced filtration to preserve its unique pH balance with no micro-plastics. Additionally, Asian Ginseng from protected areas in Northeast Asia contributes to the leader of all adaptogens according to wellness specialists, while enhancing both flavor and well-being.

ROLUS celebrates the non-alcoholic consumer demand, where functional attributes meet taste in a unifying style. It is leading the charge in the booming non-alcoholic and functional hydration scene and is currently available online via ROLUS.com or Amazon. ROLUS is offered in select markets and at hand selected locations.

For more information, visit ROLUS.com.

SOURCE ROLUS Beverages, Inc.