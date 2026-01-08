ROMAGNA'S SAN VALENTINO WINERY BRINGS ITALY'S FIRST NO-SULFITES-ADDED SANGIOVESE TO THE U.S.

San Valentino debuts FLOOWERS, a Sangiovese Superiore made with CHESTWINE®, the all-natural chestnut flower extract that replaces sulfites — now available in the U.S. through Monsieur Touton Selection.

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Azienda Agricola San Valentino , the acclaimed organic winery on the Adriatic Coast in Emilia-Romagna, proudly announces the U.S. debut of FLOOWERS, a groundbreaking Rimini DOC Sangiovese Superiore made without added sulfites. This is the first Italian wine producer to enter the U.S. market with a no-sulfites-added Sangiovese, paving the way for sustainability and innovation in this category.

"We wanted to challenge convention without losing touch with our roots," said Roberto Mascarin, founder of San Valentino. "With FLOOWERS, we continue our journey of natural viticulture, proving that innovation can be an act of respect — for the land, for time, and for those who drink our wines."

Crafted from 100% organically-grown Sangiovese grapes, FLOOWERS is vinified in steel to preserve purity and freshness. During the vinification and the aging, the wine is protected by CHESTWINE® — an all-natural extract derived from chestnut flowers (Castanea sativa) — instead of chemical preservatives. Developed by researchers at the Polytechnic Institute of Bragança in Portugal, CHESTWINE® protects against oxidation and bacterial contamination while maintaining the wine's natural color, aromatic integrity, and structure, which are often diminished with the use of sulfites.

"For U.S. consumers, FLOOWERS represents access to something revolutionary yet authentic — a terroir-driven Italian wine made with cutting-edge natural technology," said Enrico Farello, Italian Portfolio Director at Touton Selections Ltd. "As health-conscious drinking trends grow, no-sulfites-added wines like this offer a bridge between science and craftsmanship, bringing new life to a category ready for rediscovery."

The name FLOOWERS carries layered meaning — it celebrates both the purity and vitality of the flower and the infinite connection between nature, love, and humanity, represented by the intertwined double "o" on the logo. A blooming chestnut tree stands above a couple walking hand-in-hand, another poetic symbol of renewal and harmony on the label.

CHESTWINE® is a patented innovation and a model of circular economy. By transforming an agricultural by-product — chestnut flowers — into a protective extract, it reduces waste while enhancing the wine's natural defenses. Research has shown that wines treated with CHESTWINE® demonstrate greater aromatic expression and stability compared to those made with traditional sulfites.

This advancement aligns with San Valentino's long-standing commitment to organic and sustainable viticulture. Founded in the 1990s by Roberto Mascarin, the 15-hectare estate overlooks the Adriatic Sea and is known for small, artisanal wine production that reflects the minerality of Rimini's clay-limestone soils. San Valentino has been fully certified organic since 2009. Nowadays, the company is guided by consulting winemaker Andrea Lupi.

At the end of 2022, entrepreneur Gianluca Marchetti joined Mascarin in leading the winery, ushering in a new era of growth and innovation. FLOOWERS marks a continuation of this path — an emblem of mindful experimentation rooted in family tradition.

FLOOWERS is distributed in the U.S. by Touton Selection, Ltd, with limited availability in Italy.

About Azienda Agricola San Valentino

Founded in 1997 in the rolling hills of Rimini, San Valentino is an organic family-run winery producing elegant, terroir-driven wines that express the spirit of Romagna. The estate's vineyards — facing south and southwest — benefit from abundant sunlight and sea breezes from the Adriatic, yielding Sangiovese, Cabernet Franc, Syrah, and Rebola grapes cultivated under organic certification. Every bottle reflects San Valentino's philosophy: to make wine as an act of love and respect for nature.

www.vinisanvalentino.com

About Monsieur Touton Selection, LTD

Founded in 1983, Monsieur Touton Selection, Ltd. is a leading importer and distributor of fine wines and spirits across the U.S., representing a curated portfolio of international estates that combine authenticity, innovation, and excellence.

www.mtouton.com

