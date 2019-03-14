Roman Way Productions Announces Latest Projects in Fashion and Literary Bestsellers

NEW YORK, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Roman Way Productions announces today production of a fashion documentary based on the lives and careers of iconic American designers Mark Badgley and James Mischka, founders and designers of their label Badgley Mischka. Roman Way Productions has also optioned bestselling novel by Marina Di Guardo, who is Chiara's Ferragni global fashion influencer's mother, for her book's film rights. This is one of several international projects that Roman Way Productions is currently developing.

"We believe that Mark Badgley and James Mischka have a compelling story to share about their lives and 30 year long career in the fashion industry. Viewers will enjoy seeing first hand their fascinating daily experiences and stories that will appeal to a variety of audiences," said Frank Rainone, Co-founder, Roman Way Productions.

"We were honored to be approached by Roman Way Productions for this very exciting project," Mark Badgley said. "Frank and Teresa are visionaries in their field and we are looking forward to collaborating with them and their team to bring the Badgley Mischka story to viewers around the world," James Mischka continued.

For three decades Badgley Mischka has been synonymous with glamour and elegance and known for their stylish and wearable evening wear and accessories. Hailed by Vogue as one of the "Top 10 American Designers." They are an integral part of the fashion world, consistently offering sophisticated style that caters to modern couture customers of all ages. Their timeless designs have been seen on a range of A-list women, including Madonna, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Sharon Stone, Jennifer Garner, Julia Roberts, Kate Winslet, Sarah Jessica Parker, Helen Mirren and Ashley Judd. The documentary will highlight their unbelievable success and offer never seen before insights into their lives and 30 years in the competitive and creative fashion business.

In addition to the fashion documentary, Roman Way Productions has optioned the International bestseller LA MEMORIA DEI CORPI written by, Marina Di Guardo and published by Mondadori for the movie rights. The Italian novel, already a national bestseller, is described as "Basic Instinct" meets "Silence of the Lambs."

"This is truly a dream come true. I love the professionalism, accuracy and incredible attention to every detail that the Roman Way productions gives each project, said Marina DiGuardo, author. "I truly cannot wait to see my thriller novel on the big screen."

The film is a story centered around Giorgio a former lawyer who retreats to his summer villa with his governess Agnese. His mother died in a car accident when he was a child and his father committed suicide leaving him with the governess who raised him. Giorgio meets Giulia, a beautiful but mysterious younger woman. Everything changes once Giorgio's governess goes missing and Giulia becomes a prime suspect. With no one to trust, not even himself, Giorgio must come to terms with his inner demons and secrets in order to find out what truly happened to Agnese. Vanity Fair calls this thriller "A strong bloody story set in val Trebbia a place that Hemingway called the most beautiful hillside in the world."

"Our goal is to find international stories that have world wide appeal." Teresa Sorkin "Marina's novel fits perfectly into our company's mission and mandate."

BADGLEY MISCHKA

Over the past thirty years, Badgley Mischka has flourished into a true lifestyle brand recognizable worldwide. To date, the Badgley Mischka brand includes multiple product categories such as Eveningwear, Day Dresses, Sportswear, Outerwear, Bridal, Swimwear, Footwear, Handbags, Eyewear, Timepieces and Jewelry. Mark Badgley and James Mischka's timeless designs appeal to a wide range of fashionable women including Madonna, Jennifer Lopez, Sharon Stone, Jennifer Garner, Julia Roberts, Kate Winslet, Helen Mirren, Taylor Swift, Sarah Jessica Parker and Carrie Underwood. Badgley Mischka is sold in the most prestigious stores in the world including Bergdorf Goodman, Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, Harrods and Harvey Nichols in addition to the Badgley Mischka flagship boutique in Los Angeles. For additional information please go to www.badgleymischka.com

MARINA DIGUARDO

Marina Di Guardo has been the global face of the most recent Swarovski summer campaign along with her world-famous daughter Chiara Ferragni who in 2017 was named Forbes number one influencer in the world. Marina Di Guardo was born in Novara, Italy. She worked for several years in the Fashion Industry as vice director in Blumarine show room. She has three daughters: Chiara, Francesca and Valentina Ferragni. Her first book, L'Inganno della Seduzione, was published in 2012 by an independent publishing house, Nulla Die and her second book, Non mi spezzi le ali in 2014. In 2015 she published her third book, a thriller novel by Feltrinelli Filtri Zoom: Bambole Gemelle. In 2016, working with Delos Digital she wrote the Exposed series, Frozen Bodies, a horror/apocalyptic novel. In 2017, published by Mondadori, she wrote a thriller novel: Com'è giusto che sia.

ROMAN WAY PRODUCTIONS

Frank Rainone and Teresa Sorkin serve as co-founders of Roman Way Productions. Frank Rainone is a filmmaker and producer who produced films with Miramax and The Weinstein Company. He was instrumental in The Weinstein Companies transition to Lantern. Teresa Sorkin is a producer, writer and ex-journalist for RAI Television. She has worked with MTV, A&E and HBO on both scripted and non- scripted productions. Teresa is also the author of the upcoming novel THE WOMAN IN THE PARK. This is one of several International projects that Roman Way Productions is developing. They are currently in pre-production of a historical television series based on the bestselling novel "Shepherdess of Sienna" co-producing with PI&C and with executive producer, Tarak Ben Amar. They are also in pre-production on a horror thriller set in Venice, Italy. For additional information go to www.romanwayproductions.com

SOURCE Roman Way Productions

Related Links

http://www.romanwayproductions.com

