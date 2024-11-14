Romance Anthology Hope & Harmony Brings Together Top Authors to Support MusiCares®

The anthology features new and exclusive stories from bestselling romance authors.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Page & Vine announces the upcoming release of Hope & Harmony, a vibrant and heartfelt collection of music-themed romance stories from fourteen bestselling authors. This anthology, spearheaded by romance author and media attorney Kaylene Winter, aims to captivate the romance community while supporting an important cause. MusiCares is a charity dedicated to safeguarding the well-being of music professionals and will be the recipient of the participating authors' royalties.

"As a former band manager and promoter turned romance author, I thought, 'What if a group of top-tier romance authors came together to write original stories in support of MusiCares?'" says Winter, a bestselling author of contemporary romance. "The result is an anthology I'm incredibly proud of. With the help of a passionate team who share my love for music and storytelling, we've created something readers will devour."

Hope & Harmony features exclusive stories from some of the biggest names in romance, including Jaine Diamond, Kaylene Winter, Jillian Liota, Layla Reyne, and Julia Wolf, USA Today bestsellers Chelle Bliss, Stacey Marie Brown, Kat Mizera, M. Robinson, and Becca Steele, and #1 New York Times bestsellers Helen Hardt, Rachel Van Dyken, and Meredith Wild. This cause-driven anthology will appeal to special edition collectors and readers who cherish a good love story.

The anthology will be traditionally published in ebook and print by traditional romance imprint Page & Vine and will be distributed in the US and Australia by Simon & Schuster.

"Being able to support this project as a publisher and an author, and to facilitate meaningful connection between readers and this important cause has been such a rewarding experience," says Meredith Wild, Page & Vine's CEO. "It's yet another example of how powerful the romance community can be when readers and the authors they love come together for good."

Hope & Harmony can be pre-ordered prior to its release on January 18, 2025. Readers will be able to find the anthology on all major e-retailer platforms and in Barnes & Noble locations across the country.

About MusiCares

MusiCares helps the humans behind music because music gives so much to the world. Offering preventive, emergency, and recovery programs, MusiCares is a safety net supporting the health and welfare of the music community. Founded by the Recording AcademyⓇ in 1989 as a U.S. based 501(c)(3) charity, MusiCares safeguards the well-being of all music people through direct financial grant programs, networks of support resources, and tailored crisis relief efforts. For more information please visit: www.musicares.org.

About Page & Vine

At the heart of Page & Vine is a mission to strengthen connection between readers and authors through the written word. In addition to helping our readers find joy and inspiration in the stories we publish, we aim to be a trusted partner to our authors, providing them with the necessary expertise and support to expand their brand through traditional distribution channels and beyond. For more information, visit http://www.pageandvine.com/hope





Contact

Dani Sanchez

Wildfire Marketing Solutions, Marketing Director

[email protected]

Haley Boudreaux

Page & Vine, Director of Marketing

781-975-6191

[email protected]

SOURCE Page & Vine