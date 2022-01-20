Romance Expert Renee Mazer Introduces Informative and Fun Series of Internet -- "Love Chats with Renee" for Men and Women

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Renee Mazer, a nationally recognized love coach, author, education program creator and all-round Renaissance woman, has launched lovechatswithrenee.com.

Renee Mazer creator and host of Love Chats with Renee

Love Chats combines Mazer's appealing sense of comedy with her in-depth and well researched knowledge of dating topics to produce a series of video lectures for men and women. The lectures—unlike any others—are both laugh-out-loud funny and exceedingly practical. In each offering, Renee shares the camera with Jim Hartman, a tennis pro, club owner and CEO of a fitness products company. Renee and Jim trade places in the videos, both asking and answering the all-important questions today's men and women are asking about every aspect of dating and romance.

The Love Chats program is available on three levels, including a basic level that is free. The two more additional levels incorporate more advanced training for men and women.

For women "Market Yourself for Love "is a step by step guide on how to boost your attractiveness and make men fall in love with you. For men "Get Love Get Lucky" is a guide that teaches men how to get women to fall in lust or love with them. In addition, how to get more dates, become a better conversationist and much more attractive.

The site, lovechatswithrenee.com includes free sample introductory and entertaining videos. Topics include tips for meeting potential partners, breaking the ice with someone you want to date, how to become a dream date, and how to make people fall in love with you.

Renee Mazer's diverse career includes creating comedy-based vocabulary-building programs for young people, SAT test-takers, and adults that sold in national chain stores; blogging for the Internet dating company, Instamour; and conducting seminars for singles. She is an honors graduate of the University of Pennsylvania Wharton School, and of the University of Pennsylvania School of Law.

Complete information is available at www.lovechatswithrenee.com.

Contact:

Joe Serpente, Serpente & Co

856 -275-6931 (Direct)

SOURCE Love Chats with Renee