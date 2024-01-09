Romance Is in the Air with Two New Valentine's Packages at Fauchon L'Hotel Paris

PARIS, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fauchon L'Hotel Paris , Paris' first Gourmet hotel and a member of The Leading Hotels of the World, has designed two special packages to celebrate love or propose marriage available throughout 2024.

Your Romantic Getaway includes :

Fauchon L'Hotel Paris Romance and Proposal Packages at Fauchon L'Hotel Paris

Hotel stay with FAUCHON breakfast included for two

Room upgrade (subject to availability)

One-hour photo session in the hotel or in a romantic place in Paris such as the Quais de Seine, the Tuileries Gardens, the Alexandre III Bridge, or the Louvre Museum

Romantic decoration with heart-shaped balloons, artificial rose petals, and candles

Bottle of FAUCHON Brut Champagne

Personalized Gourmet Bar with a complimentary selection of FAUCHON products

30-minute relaxing moment in the Beauty Spa Steam Room

Welcome drink and FAUCHON macarons

Priced from €1,122 per night in the Classic Room category (VAT included).

Your Marriage Proposal includes :

Hotel stay with FAUCHON breakfast included for two

Room upgrade (subject to availability)

Two-hour photo session in the hotel or in a romantic place in Paris such as the Quais de Seine, the Tuileries Gardens, the Alexandre III Bridge, or the Louvre Museum

Beauty session with natural make-up and hair styling for one person

Romantic decoration with heart-shaped balloons, artificial rose petals, and candles

Bottle of FAUCHON Brut Champagne

Personalized Gourmet Bar with a complimentary selection of FAUCHON products

30-minute relaxing moment in our Beauty Spa Steam Room

Welcome drink and FAUCHON macarons

Priced from €2,147 per night in the Classic Room category (VAT included).

T&C: Valid for stays year-round, subject to availability and blackout dates. Available for every room category. Two-night minimum stay is suggested for each package. Rates are based upon double occupancy and vary depending upon room category and dates of stay. Credit Card guarantee required. Prepayment and cancellation policy subject to terms and conditions of sale. Cannot be combined with any other offers.

For complete details, visit https://www.hotel-fauchon-paris.fr/services/immortalize-your-love .

