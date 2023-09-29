Romania - Fish And Seafood Market size to increase by USD 191.03 million from 2022 to 2027| The rising awareness about the benefits of seafood consumption to drive the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Romania - fish and seafood market size is expected to grow by USD 191.03 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.38% during the forecast period. Rising awareness about the benefits of seafood consumption is notably driving the fish and seafood market in Romania. However, factors such as lack of infrastructure may impede market growth. The market is segmented by product (Frozen fish and seafood, Fresh and chilled, Ambient fish and seafood, and Others) and distribution channel(Hypermarkets and supermarkets, Convenience stores, Food and drinks specialists, and Others). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The free sample report is available in PDF format

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Romania Fish and Seafood Market

Key Segment Analysis

The market share growth by the frozen fish and seafood segment will be significant during the forecast period. The demand for frozen seafood is due to its long shelf life. Romania's growing population and the increasing demand for a healthy protein-based diet are key factors contributing to the steady growth of the frozen seafood segment. Furthermore, the rising imports of frozen fish are bolstering this segment's expansion. Frozen seafood products are typically stored at temperatures below 14.9 degrees Fahrenheit, a preservation method that inhibits microbial growth, slows down decomposition, and enables long-term storage. Advanced technology, such as the use of deep freezers on fishing vessels, allows for maintaining even lower temperatures compared to conventional domestic freezers. The appeal of frozen seafood lies in its ability to maintain a fresh appearance, affordability, and taste that closely resembles fresh fish. This preservation process ensures that seafood can be frozen while retaining its maximum freshness, original taste, nutritional value, and texture. However, stiff competition from substitute products and challenges related to improper packaging and labeling may pose limitations to the growth of this segment.

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years,

Market Dynamics

Driver

The rising awareness about the benefits of seafood consumption is notably driving the Romania fish and seafood market growth. Traditionally, Romanian consumers have shown a preference for meat products, but there is a steady increase in the national average consumption of seafood. In 2022, per capita seafood consumption in Romania exceeded 7 kg. Within domestic household consumption, live or fresh fish remains the dominant choice, followed by frozen fish and marinated ready-to-eat products. Fish is recognized as a convenient source of essential nutrients, including omega-3 fatty acids, high-quality lean protein, healthy fats, and vital vitamins and minerals like selenium and vitamin D. These nutrients are particularly crucial for maintaining a healthy heart and brain, and they play a significant role during pregnancy. As consumer awareness about the numerous health benefits of seafood consumption continues to rise, it is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Trends

The innovation in frozen fish and seafood packaging is a key trend influencing the Romania fish and seafood market growth. The seafood category is experiencing rapid growth in the region due to its popularity among consumers. Seafood is sought after for its rich content of proteins, vitamins, minerals, and fatty acids, making it a healthy and trendy food choice. Consumers have a strong preference for high-quality, fresh seafood that maintains consistent quality. Achieving this requires proper packaging to prevent spoilage and maintain the fish's quality. Effective packaging ensures that seafood remains fresh throughout the supply chain while also serving as a critical factor in attracting consumers. As a result, suppliers are increasingly focusing on offering various types of frozen seafood in attractive packages and food containers. This strategy is expected to drive sales of frozen seafood products during the forecast period.

Company Insights

The fish and seafood market in Romania is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including: BISTROMAR LA TIMONA Srl, Dancing Lobster, Dayseaday Fresh B.V., Deltaica Seafood SRL, ISOLETTA Restaurant, Ivan Pescar, Kosta Seafood restaurant, Mamma Leone, Mesogios Seafood Primaverii, Negro 2000 SRL, NORDIC IMPORT EXPORT CO SRL, Popasul Pescarilor Olimp, Raionul De Peste, SC Macromex SRL, SC MEDASIMPEX SRL, SC Ocean Fish SRL, and SC RADAN IMPEX SA

to find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by companies and their product offerings.

Fish And Seafood Market In Romania Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.38% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 191.03 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.61 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled BISTROMAR LA TIMONA Srl, Dancing Lobster, Dayseaday Fresh B.V., Deltaica Seafood SRL, ISOLETTA Restaurant, Ivan Pescar, Kosta Seafood restaurant, Mamma Leone, Mesogios Seafood Primaverii, Negro 2000 SRL, NORDIC IMPORT EXPORT CO SRL, Popasul Pescarilor Olimp, Raionul De Peste, SC Macromex SRL, SC MEDASIMPEX SRL, SC Ocean Fish SRL, and SC RADAN IMPEX SA Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

