Romania's First Single Malt Whisky Kicks Off the Alexandrion Group's Worldwide Tour on World Whisky Day

OTOPENI, Romania, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alexandrion Group, the largest Romanian spirits and wine producer and distributor, is introducing the first ever single malt whisky produced in Romania. To mark this monumental occasion, the group has embarked on a world tour which began at the end of May. The first stop was a lavish event at the residence of the Romanian Ambassador to the United States in Washington D.C., on May 25th.

From left: Allan Anderson, Mr. Nawaf Salameh, H.E. Mr. Dan-Andrei Muraru, and Nicholas Kass

"I was delighted to support, on behalf of the Romanian Embassy to the USA, the unveiling of the first Romanian single malt whisky in Washington D.C. I am glad to see Romanian companies such as the Alexandrion Group, expanding overseas," said H.E. Mr. Dan-Andrei Muraru, Ambassador of Romania to the United States.

Mr. Nawaf Salameh, Alexandrion Group's Founding Chairman, said: "In July, Romania and the USA will mark 25 years of strategic partnership. This was a perfect context to present our Carpathian Single Malt Whisky in the country where we are building a very large distillery, and also at the residence of the Romanian Ambassador. I am grateful to Ambassador Muraru for his generosity in welcoming us all into his residence to celebrate one of the most important accomplishments in the history of our group."

Under the direction of Mr. Salameh, and his master distiller, Allan Anderson, the group has developed a high-quality product made using 100% malted barley produced in Romania and pure Sub-Carpathian water, renowned for its quality. This single malt is distilled, matured and bottled at the Alexandrion Saber 1789 Distilleries, located near the Carpathian Mountains. Carpathian Single Malt is natural colored, unchill filtered and bottled at 46% alcohol.

Carpathian Single Malt was matured in Romanian wine casks, a world premiere in terms of single malt production. Alexandrion Group is one of the few companies in the world that use casks from their own wine production facilities to mature single malt whisky. Earlier this year, the Fetească Neagră variety was awarded the Double Gold medal in one of the most prestigious international wine competitions, Concours Mondial de Bruxelles, and is considered the best red Romanian wine, exhibiting spicy, smoky fruit characters and good tannin structure.

Three expressions of the first Romanian single malt will be presented to the world during the tour: Fetească Neagră and Pinot Noir as part of the Romanian Wine Cask Selection, and Madeira, as part of the Spanish & Portuguese Wine Cask Selection. Fetească Neagră and Madeira were initially matured in first-fill Bourbon casks, while the Pinot Noir expression was exclusively matured in Romanian Pinot Noir casks.

Distinguished Master Distiller Allan Anderson says, "This whisky perfectly showcases our distillery terroir. The huge flavor impact of our malted barley, the pure Sub-Carpathian water combined with the unique flavors of Romanian and Portuguese wine casks make Carpathian Single Malt an exquisite whisky, which without a doubt, will become one of the best in the world as it further matures. The maturation in warmer climate regions versus Scotland (+41°F on average) might explain the unique, milder character of this superb whisky. Carpathian showcases this great potential and the clear quality advantage that we have versus other single malt whiskies of the same age, and we want to share our enthusiasm with whisky connoisseurs worldwide. The mash was double distilled in our distillery's custom-made stills," added Allan Anderson.

