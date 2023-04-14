Romantic Works of Tchaikovsky, Schumann and Casals Sing in the Hands of Cellist Bion Tsang in CANTABILE, a New Album for Cello and Orchestra Now Available Worldwide from Universal Music Group

CANTABILE's Schumann Cello Concerto also featured in Season 4 of PBS Great Performances NOW HEAR THIS, episode premiering April 14

AUSTIN, Texas, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In his newest release, cellist Bion Tsang returns to Glasgow, Scotland for his second recording with the Royal Scottish National Orchestra and conductor Scott Yoo. CANTABILE, available from Universal Music Group on digital platforms tomorrow, April 14, and on CD in May 2023, features two works by Tchaikovsky, Variations on a Rococo Theme (Op. 33) and Andante Cantabile (Op. 11), and Schumann's Cello Concerto, bookended by two renditions of Pablo Casals' "Song of the Birds."

In episode two of Season four of Great Performances NOW HEAR THIS on PBS, Bion Tsang and the Royal Scottish National Orchestra perform an excerpt of the second movement of Schumann's Cello Concerto. CANTABILE is the newest release by American cellist Bion Tsang with the Royal Scottish National Orchestra under the direction of Scott Yoo. Dedicated to Tsang's late father, CANTABILE features two works by Tchaikovsky, Variations on a Rococo Theme (Op. 33) and Andante Cantabile (Op. 11), and Schumann's Cello Concerto, bookended by two renditions of Pablo Casals' "Song of the Birds, The making of Bion Tsang's album CANTABILE appears in Season 4 of PBS Great Performances' NOW HEAR THIS, in the season's second episode devoted to exploring Schumann's mental health and creativity, premieres Fri., April 14 on PBS. Tsang and Scott Yoo explore how alterations to Schumann's original manuscript for his Cello Concerto may have altered the emotional concept of the original work.

CANTABILE opens with Casals' "Song of the Birds" for cello and orchestra, setting an intention for the album's romantic arc. The mood lifts with the elegant and virtuosic Variations on a Rococo Theme of Tchaikovsky, which is followed by the heart-wrenching Schumann Cello Concerto. The beloved, lyrical Andante Cantabile by Tchaikovksy and Tsang's own arrangement for unaccompanied cello of "Song of the Birds" complete the album.

The making of Tsang's album appears in Season 4 of PBS Great Performances NOW HEAR THIS, an episode devoted to exploring Schumann's mental health and creativity. Tsang and Yoo are seen discussing the alterations made to Schumann's manuscript of the Cello Concerto , which they feel ultimately changed the emotional concept of the original work. NOW HEAR THIS episode "Schumann: Genius and Madness" premieres April 14 worldwide on PBS (check local listings).

"I am so thrilled to have these two projects release simultaneously," says Tsang. "It was such a joy to once again collaborate with Scott Yoo and the RSNO. With the addition of Harry Lynch and the NHT crew, we were able to delve more deeply into Schumann's own experience and his possible motivations in composing the cello concerto."

"My father, Paul Ja-Min Tsang, aspired to be a singer," says Michigan-born Tsang, who dedicated CANTABILE to his father's memory. "Born in Shanghai, raised in the Fujian province in the 1940s and Taiwan in the 1950s, he was steered towards science and not afforded that opportunity.

"From my first concerto performance in 1979, he supported me to become a concert cellist. I'm grateful that he lived to see my dreams come true before his death in 1998. My dad loved the cello for its singing voice and always encouraged me to find my voice as a musician."

Produced by Michael Fine, CANTABILE is distributed by Universal Music Group and available everywhere digital music is distributed including Apple Music, Spotify and Google Music.

CANTABILE

Bion Tsang, Cello

Scott Yoo, Conductor

Royal Scottish National Orchestra

Pablo Casals

01 "El cant dels ocells" ("Song of the Birds"), for Cello and String Orchestra [04:07]

Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky

02 Variations on a Rococo Theme, Op. 33, for Cello and Orchestra [19:25]

Robert Schumann

Concerto in A minor, Op. 129, for Cello and Orchestra

03 Nicht zu schnell [11:19]

04 Langsam [04:01]

05 Sehr lebhaft [08:09]

Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky

06 Andante Cantabile, Op. 11, for Cello and String Orchestra [07:03]

Pablo Casals

07 "El cant dels ocells" ("Song of the Birds"), for Solo Cello (arr. Tsang) [03:49]

Produced, edited and mixed by Michael Fine

Engineered by Wolf-Dieter Karwatky & Hedd Peter Morfett Jones

Recorded September 14, 2018 & January 5, 2022

at the RSNO Centre, Glasgow, Scotland

