Romark Logistics Honored with Three Awards from Food Logistics and Inbound Logistics Magazines in 2019

WESTFIELD, N.J., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It has been another strong year for Romark Logistics, which continues to receive national awards and accolades.

The New Jersey-based logistics company recently was named as a "2019 Top 3PL & Cold Storage Provider" by Food Logistics magazine. In addition, Inbound Logistics magazine named Romark Logistics as a "2019 Top 3PL."

"Both of these national publications have specific criteria that need to be met and we are honored to be recognized for our efforts," said Marc Lebovitz, President, Romark Logistics. "We continually work to enhance our service offerings on behalf of the food and beverage industry, and will continue to raise the level of performance, technology and execution as a national logistics company."

These prestigious lists – "2019 Top 3PL & Cold Storage Provider" and "2019 Top 3PL" – recognize companies that are integral to the global supply chain, as well as the food and beverage industry.

"Speed, visibility, flexibility and control drive successful supply chains," said Felecia Stratton, editor of Inbound Logistics. "Romark Logistics continues to provide the logistics, transportation, and supply chain solutions the Inbound Logistics audience needs to achieve these goals and meet customers' evolving needs. Inbound Logistics is proud to honor Romark Logistics for empowering logistics and supply chain excellence in 2019."

"Romark Logistics ensures an integrated and safe supply chain, which is invaluable for transportation decision-makers," Lebovitz said, adding "Romark Logistics' attentive and reliable service establishes strong, long-term relationships with shippers, allowing companies to trust that their products are handled in a best in class manner."

"Romark Logistics and its affiliated companies across the country are innovating the supply chain and logistics industry," said Amy Lebovitz, Executive Vice President, Romark Logistics. "We will continue our ongoing efforts to maintain our ranking as one of the top providers in the industry and appreciate the third-party recognition from these two industry publications."

Romark Logistics was also pleased to be named this year to the "Top Green Providers List" by Food Logistics magazine.

The "Top Green Providers List" is a resource guide of all companies whose products, services, and exemplary leadership is enhancing sustainability within the food and beverage industry.

The editorial staff at Food Logistics evaluates each company's participation in such programs as the EPA's SmartWay and other recognized sustainability programs. The staff also looks for facilities that are LEED-certified, and/or feature solar panels, LED lighting and other energy saving installations and retrofits that produce measurable reductions in Green House Gas emissions, to name a few of the criteria.

As part of Romark Logistics' commitment to a zero-carbon footprint goal, the company has a 2- megawatt solar array at one refrigerated location. It comprises 8,512 solar panels and replaces 40% of the facility utility usage. Other sustainability initiatives include: upgrades to LED lighting, water conservation equipment, cooling tower upgrades, refrigeration changes, high-efficient battery charger upgrades, HVAC enhancements, and improved energy efficiency for material handling equipment.

"Our commitment to Environment and Landfill (Zero-Fill) avoidance is obvious. We operate most facilities representing millions of square feet above 90% landfill free. As part of our environmental policy we assume this goal to be our personal responsibility," said Ryan Ziegler, Director, Facilities & Sustainability Management, Romark Logistics.

"Our Top Green Providers demonstrate leadership in sustainability throughout the global food supply chain, from better management of natural resources to technology applications and operational improvements that reduce food waste from the farm to the retailer to the end consumer," explained Lara L. Sowinski, editorial director, Food Logistics.

"Environmental stewardship is a defining feature for these companies, as is their determination to continually raise the sustainability bar year after year," Sowinski added.

Learn more about Romark Logistics at www.romarklogistics.com

