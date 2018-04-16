ROMCO Equipment Co. and Cemen Tech Sign Exclusive Dealer Agreement

Cemen Tech will join the ROMCO Paving Equipment division which includes many well-known international brands. As an authorized Cemen Tech Dealer, ROMCO will also supply parts and service for Cemen Tech concrete mixers.

"The addition of ROMCO with 10 branches throughout Texas is an exciting addition of our expanding global dealer network," stated Connor Deering, CEO/President of Cemen Tech. "Partnering with ROMCO will allow us to greatly expand the number of businesses who can benefit from using volumetric mixers and provide the local support infrastructure to keep our customers running."

Existing Cemen Tech customers will benefit from improved service and support from ROMCO's statewide coverage and commitment to building successful relationships.

"We feel our partnership with Cemen Tech will allow us to provide a better solution to our customers and provide them a proven technology for concrete production," said Robert Mullins, ROMCO CEO and owner. "Cemen Tech is a strong addition to our ROMCO Paving Equipment division because it is a solution that allows our customers to be more profitable and productive on these jobs."

About Cemen Tech Inc.

Cemen Tech, Inc. has 49 years manufacturing and engineering experience in the volumetric mixing industry. As the industry leader, the company strives to provide the highest quality concrete mixers to its customers. Cemen Tech currently operates in over 52 countries, services mixers across the globe, and supplies equipment to the United States military. Cemen Tech believes that people, businesses, and communities around the world should have the infrastructure to access clean water, to transport goods and services, and to reliable housing. Their products provide the foundation and stability to meet the needs of a growing world in an environmentally conscious way. www.CemenTech.com

About ROMCO, Inc.

Family owned and Texas based since 1961, ROMCO's mission is to provide the users of construction, road building, oil & gas, mining and aggregate equipment with high quality and highly productive products, backing the customer's buying decision with outstanding product support. As an industry leader, ROMCO's reputation is one built upon Excellence, Stability, Innovation and Professionalism. ROMCO, Inc., privately owned, is a Dallas based parent company of ROMCO Equipment, ROMCO Paving, ROMCO Power Systems, MPS and MPCS divisions. www.ROMCO.com

Media Contact: (713)937-3005, info@romco.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/romco-equipment-co-and-cemen-tech-sign-exclusive-dealer-agreement-300629769.html

SOURCE ROMCO Equipment Co.

Related Links

http://www.romco.com

