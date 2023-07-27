ROMCO EQUIPMENT CO. AND ITS PARENT COMPANY SMT, HAVE ACQUIRED SIERRA MACHINERY

ROMCO EQUIPMENT CO.

27 Jul, 2023, 08:17 ET

DALLAS, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ROMCO Equipment Co., a division of SMT, is expanding its footprint in the Southwest with the acquisition of Sierra Machinery. This strategic move exemplifies our unwavering commitment to growth, expansion, and long-term success.

The closing of the sale was on July 25 and represents the transfer of ownership of Sierra Machinery Inc., and its two locations in El Paso, TX and Artesia, NM.

ROMCO's Existing And New Territory
Founded by brother and sister Al and Maria Teran in 1981, Sierra Machinery is a distinguished and trusted name in the industry as a premier full-service distributor of construction, mining, and industrial equipment. With a strong track record of excellence, Sierra Machinery represents Volvo Construction Equipment, Doosan, Gradall Excavators, Chicago Pneumatic, Gomaco, Terex MPS, Etnyre, and Epiroc, Superior Broom, Bomag and SkyJack.

"Sierra Machinery has been an employee focused company offering premium products and outstanding customer support for over 40 years. These core values align with ROMCO Equipment Co., and we are excited to welcome Sierra Machinery and their customers into the ROMCO family," said Steve Passmore, ROMCO president. 

Maria Teran, who had been president and CEO of Sierra Machinery, will continue in leadership role while ROMCO and Sierra integrate their operations. She said, "We look forward to working hand in hand with SMT and ROMCO to continue the excellent service and products we have been known for 43 years. This Team effort will afford our employees and customers the security, sustainability, and long term assurances they deserve."

ROMCO has proudly served the Texas equipment market since 1961, with 14 locations dedicated to providing high quality equipment and highly productive products with outstanding product support. For more information, please visit www.romco.com.

About SMT
SMT is one of the largest-standing partners with Volvo Group with a presence in 31 countries across Europe, Africa and in the United States. SMT implements its high standards and creates value for their customers and suppliers thanks to their more than 2,200 employees. For more information, go to www.smt.network.

SOURCE ROMCO EQUIPMENT CO.

