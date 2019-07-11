ROMCO Expands Its Paving Division With The Addition Of RoadHog Attachments

CARROLLTON, Texas, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ROMCO Equipment Company today announced a new addition to its paving product line – RoadHog, Inc. The RoadHog wheel loader attachment excels in control depth milling, full depth reclamation, stabilization and utility cut applications. High production at lower cost.

Wheel loader RoadHogs are offered in cutting widths from 24-inches up to 96-inches with Tier 4 Final engines in 148, 225, 250 and 275 Hp options. Cutting depths variable from 0 to 12 inches: mill to the base or full depth. All wheel loader RoadHogs utilize ground engaging frames, which provides accurate depth of cut control: otherwise known as controlled depth milling.

FAMILY OWNED AND TEXAS BASED SINCE 1961, ROMCO's mission is to provide the users of construction, road building, oil & gas, mining and aggregate equipment with high quality and highly productive products, backing the customer's buying decision with outstanding product support. As an industry leader, ROMCO's reputation is one built upon Excellence, Stability, Innovation and Professionalism.

Pat Slattery, Paving Division Manager - RoadHog attachments add a new and unique road milling solution that will support our paving customers throughout Texas.

Statewide, ROMCO has 11 branches and over 265 employees. As a premier heavy equipment distributor in the state of Texas, ROMCO Equipment Co. carries the full line of Volvo Construction Equipment, Hitachi Construction & Mining Equipment, SDLG line of wheel loaders, Genesis attachments and FRD/ Kent hydraulic hammers.

ROMCO's Paving Division represents the full line of GOMACO concrete paving equipment, Cementech volumetric mixers, Volvo paving and compaction equipment, BearCat, Blaw-Knox and LeeBoy asphalt paving products and the FINN line of hydroseeders, bark and straw blowers.

ROMCO's MPS Division (Material Processing Systems) specializes in aggregate and material processing equipment and rentals from Astec, Sandvik, Superior, McLanahan, Terex/Finlay, Weir, and Phoenix water recovery systems.

Material Producers Construction Services is a wholly owned subsidiary of ROMCO. MPCS specializes in plant maintenance, design, and construction including service on all crushing and processing equipment. Within MPCS is the EOR program; Equipment Operated Rentals.

ROMCO's RPS Division (ROMCO Power Systems) specializes in compressors, power generation, light plants, pumps and engines. RPS is a distributor of new engines representing Volvo Penta, Kohler and Kubota and carries a full range of generators and pumps in both mobile and skid mounted configurations. RPS represents Atlas Copco and CK Power in Texas.

ROMCO's eleven branches: Dallas (Carrollton), Ft. Worth, Longview, Buffalo, Houston, Mercedes (Rio Grande Valley), Austin, San Antonio, Corpus Christi, Midland and Carmine cover more territory than any other dealer in the state.

SOURCE ROMCO Equipment Co.