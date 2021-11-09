Rome Grinding Solutions Awarded Honor For Achievement In Developing And Promoting Women In the Food and Beverage Industry

The Achievement in Developing and Promoting Women Honor recognized an FPSA member company that actively supports and develops the careers of women and works toward professional gender balance within their organization. Rome Grinding Solutions was awarded this honor in recognition of leading the charge on promoting, protecting and enhancing the workplace for women through internal and external initiatives. Some of these initiatives include providing career advancement training and opportunities and encouraging employees to participate in networks and groups dedicated to the advancement of women in the industry.

Since being Women-led by President Kate Rome in the day-to-day operations, the number of women employees has increased by 25%, and the wage gap has been closed within the company. In addition, Rome Grinding Solutions actively seeks to use Women-Owned companies as vendors and often supports Women's Organizations that focus on gender parity in historically male-dominated industries.

Rome Grinding Solutions accepted the award in Chicago at the Women's Alliance Network Biennial Breakfast, on November 4, 2021. This breakfast, part of Process Expo, also honored award winners in the categories of Rising Star, Innovation and Inspiration, and Career Excellence. The representatives that accepted the award on behalf of the company included Kate Rome- President, Ryan Van Maasdam- Vice President of Sales, Cara Godack- Director of Business Development, Derek Kamstra -Sales Representative, and Brandon Winkel- Sales Representative.

Rome Grinding Solutions, established in 1977 and headquartered in Sheldon, Iowa, is a third-generation family and woman owned business. Rome Grinding Solutions is an industry leader in manufacturing grinding equipment for food processing applications including the following industries: meat, poultry, pet food, rendering, fruit and vegetables, seafood, dairy, ingredient manufacturing and others.

SOURCE Rome Grinding Solutions