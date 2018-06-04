Romeo & Juliette, Inc. Introduces New Luxury Line "Luxe De León" Launching Fall/Winter 2018

"With Luxe de León, we are set to create a product that allows consumers to experience luxury from the intricacies of the leather, to the actual feel of the product. The fall collection will feature double face sheepskin from Colorado that has been tanned in Texas and hand finished in León. We believe in Luxe de León and know that this collection will be quick to impress anyone who is trying to indulge their inner wanderlust," stated Aaron Brown, VP of Product & Sourcing at Romeo & Juliette, Inc.

Luxe de León will be available at http://www.LuxeDeLeon.com and will range from $170.00 USD - $270.00 USD. Although this collection will be focused on footwear, there will also be a tight line of leather accessories including bags, satchels, and more. With Fall/Winter 18 being their debut season, Luxe de León is currently working on a follow up Spring/Summer 19 line as well.

Romeo & Juliette will be introducing Luxe de León to the public on October 1st, 2018 in store and online.

ABOUT ROMEO & JULIETTE:

Romeo & Juliette, Inc. manufactures and sells footwear for men, women, and children. The company offers a range of leather and fur boots, slippers, suede and oily pressed uppers, and knit shafts and uppers. It serves customers through retailers in the United States and internationally, as well as online. The company was founded in 1986 by Tom Romeo and is based in Citrus Heights, California.

