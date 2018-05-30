Romeo Power Technology drops 'Saber' in b8ta stores nationwide

Saber's battery management system is the same as the ones used in Romeo's design of largescale energy storage solutions and electric vehicle batteries, making it the most power-dense portable battery on the market.

Saber: The Power Pack Perfected Features

86 watt-hours of power, 24,000mAh of capacity

Weight: 2.2lbs

Fully charges in two hours

Charges most laptops twice, a tablet two to four times or a phone more than 10 times, with a single charge

Variable AC, USB-C and two USB ports that can charge any device 90 watts or less

Can charge up to four devices at one time, with no additional accessories required.

FAA- and TSA-approved & FCC Certified

Shockproof, and dust and water resistant (IPX67)

Safe-Charge feature that knows what is plugged in and auto-adjusts output power

Comes in three different colors: Black, Blue and Red

About Romeo Power Technology

With a mission to end energy poverty globally, a team of top engineers and designers from SpaceX, Tesla, Samsung, Apple, and Amazon, set out to lead the frontier of technology innovation. What manifested were some of the safest and most power-dense battery packs in the world. For more information visit www.romeopower.com/saber

About b8ta

b8ta is a software-powered retailer designed to help people discover, try, and learn about the latest tech products. Its mission is to make retail accessible for all product makers, and allow customers to demo and have unbiased access to what the world is creating.

