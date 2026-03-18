Romney Studios Launches New Red Light Therapy Studio, Expanding Its Mission to Deliver Holistic, Time-Efficient Longevity Practices to New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Romney Studios, the city's cult-favorite destination for movement, wellness, and community, has officially unveiled its newest innovation. The studio has opened a dedicated red light therapy studio inside its Magazine Street location, marking a significant expansion of its longevity-driven approach to fitness and recovery.

Romney Studios

For founder Erin Romney Cazes, the addition is more than a new amenity. It is the culmination of more than a decade of personal experimentation, scientific curiosity, and a desire to give her community access to the type of high-performance wellness tools typically reserved for elite athletes and biohacking centers.

"I have been doing red light therapy for over ten years and the benefits were undeniable," Cazes says. "Before the pandemic, I was actually planning to open a separate biohacking recovery center. The idea is still part of my long-term vision. But I kept thinking about how busy my clients are. They have kids, careers, businesses, and they need efficiency. If they could get the same high-level tools inside the same hour they set aside to work out, it felt like the smarter choice."

That decision led her to create a new hybrid space on the third floor of Romney Studios, where movement meets recovery through what she calls "stacked longevity practices." In a single session, clients experience a full workout under medical grade red light therapy panels combined with far infrared heat. The result is a studio that compresses three wellness experiences into one, without sacrificing intensity or safety.

A Science-Driven Approach to a Popular Modality

Red light therapy has become a popular wellness trend, but at Romney Studios the practice is grounded in research and medical grade technology. The studio uses ceiling-mounted panels with four distinct therapeutic wavelengths. These devices are significantly more powerful than the small masks, wraps, or handheld units that have flooded the consumer market.

"Most red light devices need to be directly on the skin because they are weak," Cazes explains. "Medical grade devices work at a specific distance to deliver the most effective wavelengths. They create this energetic environment that you can actually feel when you walk into the room."

Red light therapy uses low-level wavelengths that support cellular health. These wavelengths can speed up wound healing, improve tissue repair, energize the mitochondria, increase circulation and oxygenation, support hair, skin, and nail health, regulate circadian rhythms, and improve sleep and mood. The modality is known for its broad benefits and reliable safety profile.

"It has been studied for a long time and I have never seen meaningful negative outcomes," Cazes says. "Unlike cold therapy, where we are now discovering that women need more strategic timing, red light therapy is something people can use consistently. The only precaution is heat for pregnant women, since our space also uses far infrared panels."

Three Levels of Movement Under Red Light and Heat

The red light studio integrates into Romney's signature programming, with three progressive class levels designed to meet clients wherever they are in their wellness journey.

Level One focuses on foundational movement and is ideal for beginners or anyone easing into heat and light exposure. The sessions include yoga, Pilates, or sculpt-based flows that prioritize form and breath.

Pulse introduces heavier weights and more complex sequences. The pace is quicker and the intensity higher, while still maintaining Romney's commitment to low-impact training.

Level Three is the studio's highest intensity option. This class blends heavy weights with interval training and metabolic conditioning, all under the red lights and infrared heat.

"All classes share the same environment of light and heat," Cazes says. "The difference is simply the level of intensity. We built the programming so people can progress safely and feel their body adapt."

Memberships, Packages, and Flexible Access

Romney Studios has built a loyal community over the years, and the new red light studio follows the same flexible format. Clients can access sessions through memberships, single class purchases, or short-term packages for visitors who are in town only briefly.

Some clients have already begun tracking measurable differences. One member with an Apple Watch monitored her metrics before and after the studio added red light therapy. According to her data, the exact same workout sequence produced close to a five hundred calorie difference in energy expenditure after the panels were introduced.

"That is a huge number," Cazes says. "I knew the benefits would be strong, but seeing it quantified by clients has been incredibly validating."

A Studio Built Around the Reality of Modern Life

Romney Studios is known for its atmosphere of community and ease. The space feels luxurious without being precious. It is built for people who want to feel good, stay strong, and move consistently without sacrificing time they do not have.

"Our clients are high-performing people with very full lives," Cazes says. "I am the same way. The idea of stacking practices is about protecting time. If someone can walk into the studio and get strength training, red light therapy, and far infrared heat all in one hour, that is a real solution. That is why I invested in bringing this to New Orleans."

With the opening of its red light therapy studio, Romney Studios continues its evolution toward a comprehensive longevity-focused hub. What began as a fitness space has grown into something closer to a personal ecosystem, where community, movement, recovery, and science-driven tools coexist under one roof.

Romney Studios is located at 5619 Magazine Street, New Orleans, Louisiana, 70115.

For media inquiries or more information, please contact Romney Studios at their Magazine Street location.

Media Contact:

Name: Erin Romney

Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

Company: Romney Studios

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 504-214-2198

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SOURCE Romney Studios