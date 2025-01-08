LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The grand opening of CES 2025 has seen an impressive display from ROMOSS, a global leader in 3C accessories, capturing the attention of industry professionals and tech enthusiasts. Among the highlights is the debut of a series of products for cycling use, which garnered significant interest from cycling fans. Visitors and media are encouraged to visit the brand's booth (South Hall 2, Booth 35900) to experience and evaluate these innovative products firsthand.

ROMOSS Captivates CES 2025 with Must-Have Charging Accessories for Cycling and Diverse Power Solutions

In addition to the debut of the new products, several standout products from ROMOSS have garnered considerable attention from attendees.

The ROMOSS MagAir Magnetic Power Bank is a testament to the brand's commitment to innovation and design. As the ROMOSS' thinnest magnetic power bank, it measures a mere 0.3 inches in thickness, offering an ultra-slim profile that does not compromise on power. With a robust 14N magnetic force, this device combines portability with functionality, making it an ideal choice for those who appreciate both style and practicality. Its sleek metallic texture adds a touch of elegance, ensuring it fits seamlessly into any lifestyle, whether navigating a bustling city or enjoying a tranquil weekend escape.

Another product making waves at the event is the ROMOSS GoldenBox Magnetic Power. This premium power bank is designed for those who demand both style and efficiency. With a 5000mAh capacity, it provides fast 20W wired or 15W magnetic charging, ensuring devices are powered up quickly and efficiently. The strong 15N magnetic attachment and foldable stand offer hands-free convenience, while the built-in card holder adds an element of practicality. Encased in a durable metal texture, the GoldenBox is perfect for individuals constantly on the move, offering a seamless charging experience with a sophisticated edge.

For cycling enthusiasts, the Magmount Power Bank is a must-see. This bike-mounted charging kit is engineered for the rugged outdoors, providing a 5000mAh capacity and Qi2 15W wireless charging. Its detachable design offers versatility, and the universal mount supports a range of devices, including bike computers, LED lights, and action cameras. With an IP66 rating, the Magmount is waterproof, dustproof, and shockproof, making it a reliable companion for cyclists seeking dependable power in challenging conditions.

The X1000 Portable Power Station is another highlight, designed to prepare users for any adventure or emergency. With a substantial 1008Wh capacity and 1000W output, this versatile charger ensures reliable power wherever it is needed. Featuring HyperCharge technology, it can recharge to 80% in just one hour, providing quick and efficient energy replenishment. The durable LiFePO4 battery guarantees longevity, while the modular design allows for expansion up to 16kWh and 4000W, offering added functionality. Whether camping in the wilderness or facing unexpected power outages, the X1000 is equipped to meet diverse energy needs.

The introduction of the X1000 Portable Power Station marks a significant step in ROMOSS's strategic expansion into a comprehensive power ecosystem. The brand has progressively developed a range of products, including power banks, energy storage solutions, charging heads, wireless chargers, automotive chargers, and more. These offerings are designed to cater to indoor, outdoor, and mobile scenarios, reflecting ROMOSS's commitment to creating a holistic power solution ecosystem. This approach signifies a move towards a future where power is seamlessly integrated into every aspect of life, providing users with reliable and efficient energy solutions across all environments.

As CES 2025 continues, ROMOSS's advanced products and solutions are set to leave a lasting impression on attendees, showcasing the brand's dedication to pushing the boundaries of technology and design. To explore more, please visit ROMOSS's official website, or follow the brand on social media:

