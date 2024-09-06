ROMOSS Debuts at IFA 2024, Entering European Market with New Warehouses and Products

BERLIN, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ROMOSS, a leading provider of innovative charging solutions, is excited to announce its debut at IFA 2024, where it will showcase its latest advancements. As part of its expansion into the European market, ROMOSS has established European warehouses and is seeking to recruit new European partners.

ROMOSS Debuts at IFA 2024

At IFA 2024, ROMOSS features an impressive product lineups that exemplify its dedication to innovation and versatility. Among these products is the ROMOSS WSC10 10000mAh Wireless Power Bank, a fast-charging power bank that eliminates the need for cords and wires with its MagSafe charging feature. With this power bank, customers can confidently and reliably charge their phones on the go, even if they forget their charging cord at home.

Another standout at the event is the ROMOSS PMT40 Portable Power Bank, featuring a 40000mAh Lithium-Ion Polymer battery. This sleek device supports two-way fast charging up to 65W, ideal for multiple devices. Its compact, durable design and emergency lighting make it a perfect companion for any situation.

ROMOSS is also proud to introduce the Flash Power Bar PPU10, a compact powerhouse that delivers up to 130W output. Equipped with a smart screen display, this charging bar is perfect for on-the-go charging and provides customers with a more efficient and convenient charging experience.

ROMOSS' presence at IFA 2024 is about more than just showcasing its latest products. The company has been a leader in the charging industry, continuously innovating and expanding its product ecosystem to cover ten categories of charging solutions. This includes power banks, chargers, data cables, portable power stations, and more. Last year, ROMOSS successfully raised funds for its latest portable power station, the ROMOSS X1000. With its modular design and customizable features, the ROMOSS X1000 has proven to be a hit with customers, raising about 160,000 USD on Kickstarter and Indiegogo.

ROMOSS has strategically positioned itself as an innovator in the charging industry by consistently staying ahead of market demands and offering comprehensive charging solutions for all scenarios. With a recent brand upgrade and a focus on delivering a seamless electricity experience, ROMOSS is set to revolutionize the industry and provide users with the ultimate charging experience.

