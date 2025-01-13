ROMOSS Showcases Latest Charging Innovations at CES 2025, Paving the Way for Global Market Expansion

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES 2025, held from January 7-10 in Las Vegas, ROMOSS captivated global audiences with its latest charging technology and products, underscoring its commitment to an all-scenario charging ecosystem. This event marked a significant milestone for the company, as it introduced a range of innovative products that attracted considerable attention from both the media and attendees. The successful exhibition not only highlighted the brand's technological prowess but also laid the groundwork for future market expansion by establishing connections with customers worldwide.

Among the standout products was the Magmount Power Bank, a bike-mounted charging kit engineered for rugged outdoor use. With a 5000mAh capacity and Qi2 15W wireless charging, this product offers a detachable design for versatility and a universal mount that supports various devices, including bike computers, LED lights, and action cameras. Its IP66 rating ensures it is waterproof, dustproof, and shockproof, making it a reliable companion for cyclists seeking dependable power in challenging conditions.

Additionally, the RX1000 Portable Power Station exemplifies ROMOSS' expansion from a single product category to a diverse range of applications. This product, along with ROMOSS' other offerings for outdoor activities, such as the Magmount Power Bank, has attracted significant interest due to its versatility and robust capabilities. Designed to prepare users for any adventure or emergency, the RX1000 boasts a substantial 1008Wh capacity and 1000W output, ensuring reliable power wherever needed. Its HyperCharge technology allows it to recharge to 80% in just one hour, offering quick and efficient energy replenishment. The durable LiFePO4 battery guarantees longevity, while its modular design allows for expansion up to 16kWh and 4000W, providing added functionality. Whether camping in the wilderness or facing unexpected power outages, the RX1000 is equipped to meet diverse energy needs.

Beyond products for outdoor activities, ROMOSS also impressed audiences with its mobile-friendly offerings, such as the MagAir and GoldenBox power banks, which exemplify the brand's solid product capabilities.

The ROMOSS MagAir Magnetic Power Bank, the world's thinnest magnetic power bank, measures a mere 0.3 inches in thickness, offering an ultra-slim profile without compromising power. With a robust 14N magnetic force, this device combines portability with functionality, making it an ideal choice for those who appreciate both style and practicality. Its sleek metallic texture adds a touch of elegance, ensuring it fits seamlessly into any lifestyle, whether navigating a bustling city or enjoying a tranquil weekend escape.

Designed for those who demand both style and efficiency, the ROMOSS GoldenBox Magnetic Power Bank offers a 5000mAh capacity with fast 20W wired or 15W magnetic charging, ensuring devices are powered up quickly and efficiently. The strong 15N magnetic attachment and foldable stand offer hands-free convenience, while the built-in card holder adds an element of practicality. Encased in a durable metal texture, the GoldenBox is perfect for individuals constantly on the move, offering a seamless charging experience with a sophisticated edge.

The impressive product capabilities ROMOSS demonstrated at CES 2025 are the culmination of the company's years of technological expertise and ongoing innovation. The company's commitment to research and development, combined with its globally leading patented technologies like Power Plus, Dual-Direction Reversible Charging Technology, and MagTrinity Tech, forms the foundation of its success.

