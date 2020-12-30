ROMWE Notifies Customers of Data Security Incident

HONG KONG, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ROMWE recently discovered customer user names and passwords on the "dark web." In an abundance of caution, ROMWE has taken steps to notify all potentially affected individuals and to provide resources to assist them.

On September 7, 2020, ROMWE discovered that some customers' usernames and passwords found on the dark web may have been stolen from its computer network in July 2018, as determined by internal and external forensic investigations. These usernames and passwords, if used, could have provided access to some ROMWE customers' account information, including name, email, and phone number, or other optional information customers may have stored. If a customer stored credit card information in their account, it remains secure since ROMWE does not keep customers' full credit card information.

Over the past several years, ROMWE has continued to improve its security protections as part of its regular security program activities, including by increasing password encryption and using more advanced intrusion detection technologies. For the present matter, we have also forced password resets for all potentially affected customers.

ROMWE provided notification today to customers potentially impacted by this incident which includes information about the incident and steps individuals can take to monitor and protect their personal information. ROMWE has also established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident and related concerns. The call center is available to U.S. and Canadian customers Monday through Friday from 7am to 7pm Pacific and can be reached at 1-877-218-7105. In addition, out of an abundance of caution, ROMWE is offering dark web monitoring to potentially affected individuals at no cost through ID Experts. Instructions on how to sign-up is included in the email notice sent on or about December 30, 2020 to customers who were potentially impacted.

ROMWE takes the protection of its customers' information seriously and sincerely apologizes for any inconvenience this incident may cause.

SOURCE ROMWE