Ron Blank & Associates Expands International Training and Partnerships

SAN ANTONIO, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ron Blank and Associates, the leading AIA education provider for architects, specifiers, and design professionals has expanded its highly-utilized training programs internationally and increased its industry partnerships. Leading AEC firms use Ron Blank and Associate's online, face-to-face, and webinar education programs to obtain their AIA, GBCI, IDCEC, and other organization learning units.

Due to significant market demand, Ron Blank and Associates has expanded its architectural specification services into Canada to increase specification opportunities for U.S. building product manufacturers. "Manufacturers have a tremendous desire to succeed in the Canadian marketplace. By utilizing our highly-skilled architectural specification team, we can increase a manufacturer's opportunities and meet their goals on-time and on budget. We provide a significant solution for manufacturers needing to expand their market share in cities like Toronto and Vancouver," said Ron Blank, CEO of Ron Blank and Associates.

Ron Blank and Associates team of specification and education experts have increased their partnerships with other prominent industry organizations to broaden the types of services that can be delivered to clients. "It's our mission to maximize ROI for our clients and one of the best ways to create additional value is to leverage our relationships with significant industry leaders. Recently, we partnered with Sustainable Minds to offer Environmental Product Declarations and a product directory platform for clients. Partnerships and acquisitions allow us to expand our reach and lead the industry in education and specification services," said Mr. Blank.

Ron Blank and Associates is the leading AIA Education Provider in North America. Its brands include GreenCE, CE Academy, and InfoSpec. The company platforms provide education for architects, specifiers, engineers, interior designers, LEED APs, and other design professionals. Its extensive services include architectural specification services, AIA courses, LEED education, Health Product Declarations (HPDs), and live classroom training across the United States.

