Ron Blank and Associates Marks 40 Years of Excellence in Design Industry Education

Leading provider reaches milestone anniversary, having awarded over 1.5 million continuing education certificates; announces new 2026 program launches

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ron Blank and Associates celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2025, marking four decades of connecting design professionals with product manufacturers through industry-leading educational programs.

Founded in 1985 by Ron Blank, the company was built on a singular mission: bridge the gap between design professionals and product manufacturers. This vision has driven the organization's growth into an industry leader in continuing education and professional development.

Over the past 20 years, Ron Blank and Associates has awarded more than 1.5 million continuing education certificates to design professionals, establishing itself as a cornerstone of the architecture and design community.

"Innovation is a powerful driver for my company's success. It has enabled us to stay competitive, grow, and adapt to changing market conditions," said Ron Blank, founder. "We can't succeed without our talented team, who contribute ideas that lead to new products, services, and processes. Their creativity fuels innovation. Our people are the heartbeat of our business, driving its success through creativity, dedication, and commitment."

Building on the success of Ron Blank and Associates, Ron Blank has launched several complementary companies that expand educational offerings for design professionals. GreenCE, Inc. specializes in LEED education and sustainable building practices. CE Academy has become the leading live event coordinator in the United States for live AIA and GBCI courses, providing design professionals with in-person continuing education opportunities. These sister companies demonstrate Ron Blank's ongoing commitment to comprehensive professional development across multiple platforms and learning formats.

The firm's contributions have earned significant recognition. As an AIA Cornerstone Partner, Ron Blank and Associates maintains a prestigious relationship with the American Institute of Architects. The company has twice received the AIA's Continuing Education Award For Excellence.

Building on this legacy, Ron Blank and Associates will launch several new programs in 2026, including LEED v5 Exam Prep, the Spec Shaman Summit for manufacturers, and Zero Net Carbon Design (ZNCD) courses addressing sustainable building practices.

