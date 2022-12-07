Ron Drogan Joins Dollar Fulfillment as Chief Executive Officer; Bringing Over Three Decades of Experience in Warehouse Logistics and Transportation

POST FALLS, Idaho, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dollar Fulfillment, a leading provider or warehouse fulfilment services & solutions, today announced the appointment of Ron Drogan to the position of Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Ron's nearly three decades in warehousing, logistics, and supply chain management include 20 years in executive leadership roles leading companies towards high growth, strategic transformation, and the development of industry leading talent.

Ron Drogan, CEO

Under his leadership as president, Red Classic Transportation Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated, became one of the largest domestic transportation and logistics companies in the USA.

"We are thrilled to have Ron join the Dollar Fulfillment family", said Jason Macek, Dollar Fulfillment founder. "We have experienced an incredible journey thus far in the warehouse fulfillment space. Having Ron on board to help grow and expand our capabilities is a wonderful opportunity for both our clients and staff."

"The culture of excitement and growth that Jason has instilled in the company is what attracted me to join the group," said Ron Drogan. "The future is bright for Dollar Fulfillment and I am excited to part of the team."

Ron will oversee all aspects of Dollar Fulfillment's business operations, including growth, acquisitions, strategy, technology, and commercial planning. According to Macek, "Ron has an impressive track record in growing companies. With his background in growth, mergers and acquisitions, implementing long and short term strategies, we believe Dollar Fulfillment will maximize its growth potential and greatly expand our services.

About Dollar Fulfillment

Is an Order fulfillment warehouse company specializing in high-volume product fulfillment, shipping anywhere in the world. "We strive to take the complexity out of the fulfillment industry." With fulfilment centers and offices strategically located in the East and West regions of the USA.

Corporate address: 4391 W Hargrave Ave Post Falls ID 83835, United States

Media Contact:

[email protected].com

Phone: 704-756-5940

For more information, please visit https://dollarfulfillment.com

SOURCE Dollar Fulfillment