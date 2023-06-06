Ron Gillyard and Will Campbell of Quantasy Studios Board Roderick Lawrence's "Speak Up Brotha!" as Executive Producers; Film Will Make Its Southern Premiere at the American Black Film Festival (ABFF)

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES and MIAMI, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ron Gillyard ("Mr. Soul", "Maurice Hines: Bring Them Back") and Will Campbell of Quantasy Studios have boarded "Speak Up Brotha!", a new short film from Roderick Lawrence (Black Man Films; BronzeLens Best Actor "Silent Partner"; Ike Turner in Broadway's National Tour of TINA: The Tina Turner Musical) and the award-winning team of the 2023 Oscar qualifier "Silent Partner," as Executive Producers. "Speak Up Brotha!" made its world premiere at the Oscar-qualifying Cleveland International Film Festival and is now set to make its Southern premiere at the Oscar-qualifying American Black Film Festival (ABFF) on June 16 and its West Coast premiere at Dances with Films:LA at the TCL Chinese Theatres on June 24.

Written by and starring Roderick Lawrence and featuring Terrence "T.C." Carson (2023 NAACP Image Awards Nominee, "Living Single"), "Speak Up Brotha!" is an ode to Black romance films of the 90s like "Love Jones" and "Poetic Justice." It offers a refreshing perspective on Black love and relationships by uniquely melding narrative storytelling with spoken word. "Speak Up Brotha!" was directed by Wes Andre Goodrich ("Palm Sunday"); co-written by renowned spoken word artist Obbie West and James J. Johnson ("Silent Partner"); lensed by Nona Catusanu ("The Snakes" HBO short film; "The Booze, Bets and Sex that Built America"); and produced by Salma Qarnain ("Silent Partner," Black Man Films; Broadway's "Life of Pi") in association with EPs Ron Gillyard and Will Campbell (Quantasy Studios) and with Emmy Award Winner Dario Harris ("The Girl in Apartment 15") co-producing.

"Speak Up Brotha" is an official selection of ABFF and DWF:LA and will be screened at:

ABFF on Friday, June 16 , at 7:10pm ET at the Miami Beach Convention Center

, at at the Convention Center Dances with Films: LA on Saturday, June 24 , at 2:45pm PT at the TCL Chinese Theatres

About the Executive Producers:

Ron Gillyard is a trusted marketing and media executive who has advanced the initiatives of companies and individuals in the technology, marketing, and entertainment industries for over 25 years. Gillyard is a partner and Chief Growth Officer of Quantasy + Associates [Q+A], an award-winning full-service marketing agency. An intuitive strategist, Gillyard has been able to consistently drive revenue growth, market penetration, and creative development for his clients.

Gillyard served as co-producer of the award-winning documentary "Maurice Hines: Bring Them Back." He executive produced the Peabody Award-winning, Emmy-nominated documentary, "Mr. Soul." Additionally, Gillyard has also had the pleasure of producing the award-winning Broadway-bound musical, BORN FOR THIS and will be bringing the play, SIDNEY, based on the life of Sidney Poitier, to the stage.

Gillyard enjoyed a remarkable career in the music and entertainment industry serving as head of multiple record labels and working with such artists as Stevie Wonder, Luther Vandross, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Bebe and Cece Winans, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Will Smith, and Alicia Keys. Gillyard earned Grammy award for his work as a producer. Gillyard serves on the board of the Center Theater Group LA and the advisory board of the Boston Arts Academy.

Will Campbell is co-founder and CEO at the Los Angeles based creative agency, Quantasy + Associates (Q+A). In leading Quantasy, named by Ad Age as a 2021 Small Agency of the Year West, Will uses his unique method of blending advertising, technology, entertainment and culture to deliver business growth results for world-class clients including Wells Fargo Bank, Google, Target, American Honda and the State of California as well as provide counsel for some of the world's most iconic public figures like Magic Johnson and Kevin Hart. Quantasy has won numerous industry award recognitions including Clios, Effies, ANA, The One Show, Webby Awards, Streamys and more.

Alongside his work with top tier corporations and organizations, Will serves as Chairman of the Quantasy Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Quantasy that is committed to advancing social equality and empowerment through education, innovation and investment programs and grants. Will was also named to the Empowerment Congress 40 under 40. In January of 2020, Will was appointed to serve as a Commissioner on the Los Angeles County Small Business Commission.

Will completed his undergraduate studies at Occidental College in Los Angeles and later, post graduate study in the Advanced Management Education Program at the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

For more information and updates on "Speak Up Brotha!," visit www.speakupbrotha.com and follow on Instagram at @speakupbrothafilm. To schedule an interview with Ron Gillyard or Will Campbell, please contact Karen Lee at W&W Public Relations, [email protected].

