Ron Minegar Awarded National Association of Realtors Emeritus Status

Ron is a Certified Idaho Real Estate Commission "Pre-License Instructor" and has earned numerous industry designations. He is a past President of the Ada County Association of Realtors, a previous State Director, and lifetime member of the Circle of Excellence Honor Society. In 2005, he received the Distinguished Service Award from Boise Regional REALTORS and in February 2012 Ron was named REALTOR® of the Year, the highest honor bestowed upon a member of the local association.

Ron's experience and devotion to his clients have made him a well-deserving recipient of this recognition. He is dedicated to serving those he works with. When asked about being awarded this honor Ron said, "I don't measure success through achievements or awards, but through the satisfaction of my Clients. My hope is, and always has been, to leave the real estate industry in a better place than when I started it."

Ron emanates all that Accel Realty Partners represents: hard work, selflessness, professionalism, and a passion for excellence. They are proud to call him a "Partner" and "Mentor Trainer". Accel is a full-service Idaho real estate company that specializes in extraordinary marketing and trusted advisement for those they serve. Our experienced Boise real estate agents, like Ron Minegar, simplify the process of buying or selling your next property.

