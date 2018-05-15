Ron Nyce joins Transdev OnDemand as Vice President of Customer Experience

Prior to joining Transdev, Nyce held a variety of leadership positions with over 34 years of experience at Sears Home Services, the nation's largest product repair services provider. Nyce was responsible for technology strategy leading a mobile technology refresh initiative, including point-of-sale and field services management technology applications delivery and oversight of the organization's strategic technology portfolio.

SuperShuttle International, based in Phoenix, Ariz., is a division of Transdev OnDemand, Inc. SuperShuttle serves over 80 airports, carrying more than eight million passengers a year. SuperShuttle also provides ExecuCar sedan service at all airports served by SuperShuttle, including some of the largest in the country: Los Angeles, New York, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Washington, D.C., and San Francisco. SuperShuttle is also available in Toronto and Vancouver Canada, Paris, France, Cancun and Los Cabos, Mexico, and Amsterdam, Holland.

Transdev OnDemand, Inc. a division of Transdev based in Phoenix, includes SuperShuttle International and ExecuCar nationwide. Transdev OnDemand, Inc. serves over 80 airports with its multiple service offerings in the on demand service space. It boasts some of the most fuel-efficient fleets utilizing propane and compressed natural gas, as well as partnerships with many leading airlines and travel wholesalers.

