RON PERLMAN TAKES LEAD IN "THE BAKER," EMBARKING ON A THRILLING RACE AGAINST TIME, IN THEATERS JULY 28

News provided by

Falling Forward Films

20 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Falling Forward Films and Productivity Media announce the release of "The Baker" starring Ron Perlman ('Hellboy,' 'Nightmare Alley,' TV's 'Sons of Anarchy'), exclusively in theaters July 28.

Continue Reading
The Baker
The Baker
The Baker Trailer
The Baker Trailer

"The Baker" centers on a quiet, solitary man whose estranged son suddenly comes back into his life with a granddaughter he never knew existed. When his son disappears on a shady business opportunity, the baker must do everything he can to find his son and protect his granddaughter from the mob hitmen sent to find her. The non-stop action that ensues and truly endearing relationship between the baker and his granddaughter is sure to thrill audiences.

"The Baker" features a stellar cast. In addition to Perlman, the cast includes Elias Koteas ('Chicago P.D.,' 'Shooter,' 'The Thin Red Line'), Joel David Moore ('Avatar series,' 'Dodgeball'), and Harvey Keitel ('Pulp Fiction,' 'The Irishman,' 'Reservoir Dogs'). "The Baker" is directed by Jonathan Sobol ('The Art of the Steal', 'The Padre').

"This film is very special to me," says Ron Perlman. "It pits a cold, dark, explosively violent world, filled with unspeakable histories, against the gravitational forces of long forgotten loved ones, making its reluctant hero do anything to protect the innocent. Anything!"

The official trailer and artwork for the film releases today, offering a tantalizing preview of the emotional rollercoaster that awaits. To watch the trailer, click HERE.

"The Baker" is set for release nationwide on July 28.

ABOUT PRODUCTIVITY MEDIA
Established in 2012 by William G. Santor, Andrew Chang-Sang and John Hills, Productivity Media develops, co-produces and finances high-quality original film, TV and digital content for the global marketplace.  Productivity Media is a top destination for storytellers across all media platforms and recently announced its partnership with Wind Sun Sky Entertainment, which includes the adaptation of the hit Roblox game "Creatures of Sonaria." Productivity Media is headquartered in Toronto with offices in Los Angeles, London and Vancouver.

ABOUT FALLING FORWARD FILMS
Falling Forward Films is a leader in independent film marketing and distribution. Formed by industry executives, with a combined 35-plus years of experience, who have collectively worked on well over 350 theatrically released films, Falling Forward Films and their passionate love of film and the industry as a whole, are a "filmmaker-friendly" company that endeavors to continue to bring creative and innovative content to the world.

SOURCE Falling Forward Films

