Ron Restum Joins Inocucor as VP of Sales and Commercial Development

Restum has extensive sales and operations management experience in the plant nutrition and agriculture worlds. Most recently, he was director of strategic accounts at Compass Minerals International, Inc., where he managed relationships, built partnerships and developed strategic accounts in North America, Europe and Latin America. Prior to that, he led sales efforts as a vice president at Koch Agronomic Services, managing the value-add agriculture products business. He spent more than 30 years at Agrium Inc., (now Nutrien) the world's largest provider of crop inputs and agricultural services, where he held a succession of sales and operations management positions. Ron earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Western Michigan University.

"Ron brings vast expertise in agriculture and plant nutrition across all types of crops and geographies. He will lead our North American sales team as they build the customer base for our microbial and plant nutrition products. Additionally, Ron's network in the ag industry will accelerate our ability to grow through strategic partnerships," said Tim Sturm, executive vice president, marketing and sales, and chief commercial officer at Inocucor.

Earlier this month, Inocucor acquired ATP Nutrition, a leading producer of science-based plant nutrients based in Oak Bluff, Manitoba, Canada. Inocucor is developing crop inputs that combine ATP's micronutrients with its biologicals for use by high-value produce and broad acre growers.

In May, Inocucor will occupy its new 30,000-square-foot U.S. headquarters and commercialization office currently under construction in Centennial, Colo. Its Montreal-based, R&D-focused Technical Center of Excellence was recently expanded from 10,000 to 20,000 square feet. The company employs about 65 people in Canada and the U.S., and anticipates adding another 25 to 30 high-level scientific and managerial professionals over the next year.

Inocucor is an agri-tech company that develops microbial and plant nutrition products for agriculture targeting the phyto-microbiome—the seeds, plants, root systems and the soil surrounding them. Inocucor's first product, SYNERGRO®, employs live microbes to actively improve the health of the entire phyto-microbiome. Its second product, SYNERGRO FREE™, and future generations of Inocucor products are powerful biological formulations for biostimulation and biocontrol targeting high-value crops and broadacre production agriculture. For more information, visit www.inocucor.com

