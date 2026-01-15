Ron Simon & Associates Files First Live It Up Super Greens Salmonella Lawsuit

CHICAGO, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The national food poisoning law firm of Ron Simon & Associates, along with co-counsel, Pete Flowers of Meyers & Flowers, LLC, has filed the first salmonella lawsuit linked to contaminated Live It Up Super Greens dietary supplement powders. The lawsuit was filed in Kane County, Illinois. A copy of the lawsuit is available upon request.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Wesley Williams, who purchased Live It Up Super Greens dietary supplement powder online and consumed it in December 2025.

Live It Up Super Greens supplement powders with expiration dates from August 2026 to January 2028 have been linked to the salmonella outbreak and have since been recalled. Additional products may be identified as the Food and Drug Administration continues its investigation.

On December 15th, the day after his first child was born, Mr. Williams began experiencing symptoms consistent with a salmonella infection, including severe stomach pain, nausea, and diarrhea. Very shortly after that, due to his worsening condition, Mr. Williams was forced to seek medical treatment at Northwestern Medicine Immediate Care in Sycamore, Illinois. After submitting a stool sample, Mr. Williams was notified by his physician that he had tested positive for salmonella. At that time, Mr. Williams was forced to quarantine for over a week to protect his newborn from possible infection.

Mr. Williams continues to suffer from ongoing bowel complications related to the illness.

Health Officials Identify Live It Up Super Greens Powders as the Source of Nationwide Salmonella Typhimurium Outbreak

On January 14, 2026, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), in coordination with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), issued a recall of Live It Up Super Greens dietary supplement powders after Salmonella Typhimurium illnesses were linked to the products. Unfortunately, prior to the recall, Mr. Williams continued to consume the powder through early January of 2026.

On January 14, 2026, the Kane County Health Department contacted Mr. Williams and informed him that the salmonella strain he contracted matched the outbreak strain linked to Live it Up Super Greens powders.

According to the FDA and CDC, as of January 14, 2026, a total of 45 Salmonella cases across 21 states have been linked to this outbreak. Illness onset dates range from August 22, 2025, through December 30, 2025. Twelve hospitalizations have been reported, and no deaths have been confirmed at this time.

Ron Simon, the nationally recognized food safety attorney representing victims in the outbreak, issued the following statement:

"Dietary supplement companies have a legal and moral obligation to ensure that their products are safe for consumption. When they fail, we hold them accountable. Through this lawsuit and others, we will get full and complete justice and compensation for Mr. Williams and the numerous victims we represent in this outbreak."

Food Safety Attorneys Establish Live It Up Super Greens Claim Center

Ron Simon & Associates has established a Live it Up Super Greens Claim Center to assist individuals who may have been affected by this outbreak. The Claim Center can be reached toll-free at 1-888-335-4901 or by visiting the firm's website at https://www.ronsimonassociates.com/.

About Food Safety Attorney Ron Simon

Over the last 33 years, Ron Simon and his colleagues have prosecuted thousands of food poisoning cases for victims across the United States. His work has resulted in numerous upgrades to food safety procedures in Fortune 500 companies and in legislation designed to protect consumers from dangerous food-borne pathogens.

Mr. Simon and his clients have been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. Mr. Simon and his legal team have collected over $850,000,000 for their clients. His firm regularly publishes articles about food safety and litigation at www.foodpoisoningnews.com which are read by viewers in over 180 countries.

Through litigation, media commentary, and his food poisoning publications, Mr. Simon relentlessly challenges food manufacturers, distributors, and restaurants to do a better job in making our food safe.

For media inquiries or additional information regarding the Live it Up Super Greens outbreak and related litigation, please contact Ron Simon directly at (713) 819-8116 or [email protected].

