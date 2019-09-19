Ron Simon & Associates Files Lawsuit For Marines Sickened in 2017 Marine Corps E. coli Outbreak - Time Running Out for Remaining Victims to File Claims

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today national food safety law firm Ron Simon & Associates, along with co-counsel Gomez Trial Attorneys of San Diego, filed a lawsuit on behalf of several United States Marines against Sodexo, Inc., the company that prepared and served E. coli-contaminated food at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego, California and nearby Camp Pendleton in late 2017.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of United States Marines Hunter Milholland, Ezekiel Upchurch, Cody Pratt, and Daniel Castillo for E. coli illnesses they suffered after dining at Camp Pendleton. All were forced to seek medical attention.

Sodexo, Inc. is the only named defendant in the lawsuit, as no claims were filed against the U.S. Navy or other governmental entities.

The 2017 Marine Corps E. coli Outbreak

In October and November 2017, 244 U.S. military recruits at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot and Camp Pendleton suffered E. coli poisoning after consuming contaminated food prepared by Sodexo, Inc. Of the 244 victims, at least fifteen developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), and six were deemed critically ill, although none died.

U.S. Department of Defense investigators found that Sodexo, Inc.'s employees had routinely served undercooked ground beef to recruits, and only intermittently checked food temperatures using an appropriate thermometer. During their on-site review, investigators directly observed Sodexo, Inc. employees undercooking beef in violation of California state law.

2017 Marine Corps E. coli Claim Center Established

Ron Simon issued the following statement today: "Our men and women in uniform, who put their lives on the line for all of us every day, deserve to be served the safest food possible. Through this lawsuit, we will find out how and why Sodexo, Inc. failed to deliver safe food, and work to make sure it never happens again."

Ron Simon & Associates has established the 2017 Marine Corps E. coli Claim Center for those who were impacted by the outbreak or have questions about E. coli poisoning. The Claims Center can be reached toll free at 1-888-335-4901.

Time is Running Out For E. coli Victims to File Claims Against Sodexo, Inc.

Victims of the E. coli outbreak have only two years from the date they became ill to file a claim against Sodexo, Inc., before their claims are barred by the California statute of limitations.

As the two year mark from the outbreak is rapidly approaching, victims are strongly encouraged to immediately contact the 2017 Marine Corps E. Coli Claim Center before their time expires to file these claims. Sodexo, Inc. and its insurance carrier have already expressed a willingness to resolve timely filed claims.

