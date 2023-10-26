Ron Simon & Associates Files Nation's First E.coli Lawsuit Against Brigantine Inc. for the E. Coli Outbreak Linked to Miguel's Cocina in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the national food safety law firm of Ron Simon & Associates, along with San Diego's preeminent law firm, Gomez Trial Attorneys, filed the first lawsuit in the E. Coli Outbreak linked to Miguel's Cocina in San Diego, a Mexican restaurant owned and operated by Brigantine Inc. 

National Food Poisoning Law Firm, Ron Simon & Associates, Files First E. coli Lawsuit in the Miguel's Cocina E. coli Outbreak in San Diego, California
According to the San Diego Health and Human Services (SDHHS) there have been 15 victims identified thus far, including at least 7 requiring hospitalization. SDHHS has identified Miguel's Cocina 45 Ranch, located at 10514 Craftsman Way, in San Diego, as the source of the outbreak, implicating meals eaten between October 6th through the 18th. At least one victim is suffering from hemolytic uremic syndrome, or HUS.

The lawsuit was filed against Brigantine Inc. in San Diego County, California on behalf of Mary Margaret Dowd, one of the victim's requiring hospitalization. She ate at Miguel's Cocina. On October 12th, including, among other things, chips, rice, and guacamole.

National food safety attorney Ron Simon, who represents Mrs. Dowd, issued the following statement: "The very fact that the illnesses were contracted over a six-day period is disturbing. It indicates that the E. coli was present in the kitchen at Miguel's Cocina for a protracted period of time. We will use discovery in this litigation to identify what went wrong, and to make sure this does not happen again."

Mr. Simon and his law firm have established an E. coli Claim Center to assist victims in the outbreak. The E. coli Claim Center can be reached toll-free at 1-888-335-4901, or at either https://www.ronsimonassociates.com/ or https://miguelscocinalawsuit.com.

Over the last 25 years, Ron Simon and his colleagues have prosecuted thousands of food poisoning cases for victims across the United States. His work has resulted in numerous upgrades to food safety procedures in Fortune 500 companies and in legislation designed to protect consumers from dangerous food-borne pathogens. 

Mr. Simon and his clients have been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. Mr. Simon and his legal team have collected over $750,000,000 for their clients. He regularly publishes articles about food safety and litigation at www.foodpoisoningnews.com which are read by viewers in over 180 countries.

Through litigation, media commentary, and his food poisoning publications, Mr. Simon relentlessly challenges food manufacturers, distributors, and restaurants to do a better job in making our food safe.

For media inquiries or more information on the E. coli outbreak and ongoing litigation, please contact Ron Simon directly at (713) 819-8116 or [email protected].

