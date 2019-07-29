Ron Simon & Associates Files Second Mexican Basil Cyclospora Lawsuit as Outbreak is Linked to More Restaurants

The recent lawsuit identifies the producer of the basil as Siga Logistics de RL de CV, which has been linked by the CDC and FDA to the nationwide cyclospora outbreak that has sickened over 132 people in 11 states. That number is expected to grow in the coming weeks.

Victims have been reported in Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New York, Ohio, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Wisconsin.

Cyclospora is a parasite which when consumed causes extreme gastrointestinal illness, including diarrhea, gas, bloating, and abdominal pain and cramping, and can last for months if not properly treated.

This latest lawsuit was filed on behalf of Andrew Moskowitz, who consumed bruschetta and a caprese salad served with fresh basil at Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurant in Jacksonville, Florida on June 11th. Andrew became very ill by June 19th, and over the next four weeks missed a significant amount of work, and was forced to undergo medical treatment at Saint Vincent's Urgent Care. When his physicians finally determined he had been infected with cyclospora, they treated him with Bactrim. He is slowly recovering, and has lost 14 pounds as a result of his illness.

Ron Simon & Associates Representing Hundreds of Cyclospora Victims

Food safety attorney Ron Simon represents hundreds of cyclospora victims from several recent national cyclospora outbreaks, including the 2018 Del Monte Cyclospora Outbreak that sickened over 250 people and forced Del Monte to recall contaminated vegetable trays served in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan, and the 2018 McDonald's Cyclospora Outbreak that sickened over 500 people and forced McDonald's to recall contaminated salads sold at more than 3000 locations.

Mexican Basil Cyclospora Claim Center Established

Mr. Simon, who represents dozens of the current basil cyclospora outbreak victims, issued the following statement this morning: "Through this and many more lawsuits to come, we will determine how the Mexican basil became contaminated, why this contamination was not found before the basil was served to our clients, and how to prevent this from ever happening again. We will make sure that each of our clients are fully compensated for their medical bills, lost wages, and the suffering they have endured."

Mr. Simon and his law firm have established a Mexican Basil Cyclospora Claim Center to assist victims in this outbreak and the recent Del Monte or McDonald's Cyclospora outbreaks. The Cyclospora Claim Center can be reached toll-free at 1-888-335-4901.

More information about a cyclospora lawsuit or claim, or about cyclospora more generally, visit Ron Simon's cyclospora website.

