Ron Simon & Associates files the First Lawsuit in the Red Onion Salmonella Outbreak

During an interview this morning, national food poisoning lawyer Ron Simon stated:

"As of now, there are 396 identified victims in the U.S., with another 114 in Canada. But this is likely just the tip of the iceberg. We have yet to find out how many victims there will be in the red onion salmonella outbreak linked to Thomson International, Inc. This is likely to be the largest salmonella outbreak of 2020."

The lawsuit was filed against Thomson International, Inc. and the retail outlet, Stater Bros Markets, in Riverside County, California, on behalf of Betty Alderson. A copy of the lawsuit is available upon request.

Mrs. Alderson purchased onions from the local Stater Bros Markets, and shortly thereafter began to experience severe abdominal pain, nausea, and frequent diarrhea. On June 29th, she was forced to seek medical treatment at San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital in Banning, California. She was admitted due to the severity of her condition, including kidney failure. She was hospitalized for twelve days.

Mrs. Alderson continues to recover from salmonella food poisoning.

The Red Onion Salmonella Outbreak Likely to be the Largest in 2020

By early July, 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the U.S. Food and Drug Association (FDA), and state and local health agencies had identified a large spike in Salmonella Newport cases across 34 states and Canada. After an intense investigation and trace-back effort, the CDC and FDA announced, on July 31, 2020, that the source of the outbreak was red onions produced by Thomson International, Inc. of Bakersfield, California.

In response to the investigation Thomson International, Inc. initiated a voluntary recall of all of its onion products to prevent the continuous spread of salmonellosis. The recall was announced on August 1, 2020, and it includes Red, Yellow, White, and Sweet Yellow Onions shipped by Thomson International, Inc. from May 1, 2020 through the present.

The contaminated onion products were distributed to wholesalers, restaurants, and retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Canada.

Illness onset began on June 19, 2020, with 396 reported cases and 59 hospitalizations in at least 34 states in the United States, including: AK (6), AZ (14), CA (49), CO (10), FL (3), ID (5), IL (10), IN (2), IA (15), KS (1), KY (1), ME (4), MD (1), MI (23), MN (10), MO (6), MT (33), NE (5), NV (5), NY (4), NC (3), ND (5), OH (7), OR (71), PA (2), SC (1), SD (11), TN (5), TX (1), UT (61), VA (4), WA (2), WI (5), and WY (11).

The outbreak has also spread to Canada, with 114 reported cases in the following provinces: British Columbia (43), Alberta (55), Manitoba (13), Ontario (2), and Prince Edward Island (1). The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has reported that those with reported salmonella infections confirmed eating red onions at home, at restaurants, or in residential care settings.

The investigation into the outbreak and illnesses are ongoing.

Food Safety Attorney Ron Simon Establishes Salmonella Claim Center

National food safety attorney Ron Simon, who represents Mrs. Alderson and other salmonella victims, has established a Salmonella Claim Center to assist victims in the outbreak.

