Ron Simon & Associates Files the First Salmonella Lawsuit Against Madre Oaxacan Restaurant

On September 15, 2024, Gary Delrosario and his family dined at Madre Oaxacan, located at 27007 McBean Parkway in Valencia. Mr. Delrosario consumed a chicken enchilada meal, and within 48 hours began suffering from the effects of salmonellosis, including diarrhea, nausea, stomach cramps, and dehydration.

Mr. Delrosario sought medical attention in Santa Clarita, where his physician ordered a stool culture. It returned positive for Salmonella. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (LCDPH) contacted Mr. Delrosario and confirmed that his salmonella illness was linked to the contaminated food he consumed at Madre Oaxacan restaurant. Mr. Delrosario continues to recover from his illness.

As of Tuesday, September 24th, the LCDPH has confirmed at least 20 illnesses linked to consumption of contaminated food from Madre Oaxacan restaurant.

Health inspections of the restaurant during the 2024 calendar year revealed numerous Critical Violations and Good Practice Retail Violations, including:

Violation: # 09. Failure to comply with proper cooling methods Violation: # 16. Failure to properly use and display shelf stock tags Violation: # 19. Failure to have a consumer advisory provided for raw or undercooked foods Violation: # 27. Failure to maintain food separation and protection Violation: # 30. Failure to properly store food Violation: # 33. Failure to maintain nonfood-contact surfaces clean and in good repair Violation: # 35. Failure to assure all equipment and utensils are sufficiently approved, installed, clean, and in good repair Violation: # 37. Failure to have adequate ventilation and lighting Violation: # 40. Failure to maintain plumbing in good repair, with proper backflow devices

Public health officials also noted: "A look at the health code violations revealed that the restaurant's ice machine had a buildup of mold that was actually touching some of the ice within, and that some cutting boards had left over food and mold as well."

The restaurant is currently shut down.

According to Ron Simon, the attorney representing Mr. Delrosario and others sickened in this outbreak: "We will use this lawsuit to obtain just compensation for our clients, to find out what caused the food at Madre Oaxacan to become contaminated with Salmonella, and to make sure this does not happen again."

Food Safety Attorneys Establish Salmonella Claim Center

Mr. Simon and his law firm have established a Salmonella Claim Center to assist victims in the outbreak. The Salmonella Claim Center can be reached toll-free at 1-888-335-4901 or by going to the Salmonella Outbreak Website, at https://www.salmonellaoutbreaklawsuit.com/.

About Food Safety Attorney Ron Simon

Over the last 25 years, Ron Simon and his colleagues have prosecuted thousands of food poisoning cases for victims across the United States. His work has resulted in numerous upgrades to food safety procedures in Fortune 500 companies and in legislation designed to protect consumers from dangerous food-borne pathogens.

Mr. Simon and his clients have been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. Mr. Simon and his legal team have collected over $800,000,000 for their clients. He regularly publishes articles about food safety and litigation at www.foodpoisoningnews.com which are read by viewers in over 180 countries.

Through litigation, media commentary, and his food poisoning publications, Mr. Simon relentlessly challenges food manufacturers, distributors, and restaurants to do a better job in making our food safe.

For media inquiries or more information on the Salmonella outbreak and ongoing litigation, please contact Ron Simon directly at (713) 819-8116 or [email protected].

SOURCE Ron Simon & Associates