Ron Simon & Associates Names Harvest Sensations as Distributor of Tainted Basil in Cooper's Hawk Cyclospora Outbreak: Two Amended Lawsuits Filed

MIAMI, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The national food safety law firm of Ron Simon & Associates has filed two amended lawsuits that now name Harvest Sensations, L.L.C as the original distributor of contaminated Mexican basil that sickened over 100 Florida residents this summer. Most of the victims consumed the tainted basil at Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurant Jacksonville, Florida.

The law firm was the first to discover Harvest Sensations' identity as the original distributor of the tainted Mexican basil, according to the lawsuits.

Mr. Simon, who represents dozens of victims in the Cooper's Hawk Cyclospora Outbreak, issued the following statement:

"We have been working diligently to uncover the source of the tainted Mexican basil, and have now identified the entities that imported and distributed it. We will make sure that each of these companies are held accountable for the damage caused by the contaminated basil, and that each of our clients are fully compensated for their losses."

Cyclospora is a parasite which when consumed causes extreme gastrointestinal illness, including diarrhea, gas, bloating, and abdominal pain and cramping, and can last for months if not properly treated.

Ron Simon & Associates Representing Hundreds of Cyclospora Victims

Food poisoning attorney Ron Simon also represents hundreds of cyclospora victims from several recent national cyclospora outbreaks. These include the 2018 Del Monte Cyclospora Outbreak that sickened over 250 people and forced Del Monte to recall contaminated vegetable trays served in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan, and the 2018 McDonald's Cyclospora Outbreak that sickened over 500 people and forced McDonald's to recall contaminated salads sold at more than 3000 locations.

Mexican Basil Cyclospora Claim Center Established

Mr. Simon and his law firm have established a Mexican Basil Cyclospora Claim Center to assist victims in this outbreak and the recent Del Monte or McDonald's Cyclospora outbreaks. The Cyclospora Claim Center can be reached toll-free at 1-888-335-4901.

About Ron Simon & Associates

Over the last 20 years, Ron Simon and his colleagues have prosecuted thousands of food poisoning cases for victims across the United States. His work has resulted in numerous upgrades to food safety procedures in Fortune 500 companies and in legislation designed to protect consumers from dangerous food-borne pathogens.

Mr. Simon and his clients have been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. Mr. Simon and his firm have collected over $750,000,000 for their clients. He regularly publishes articles about food safety and litigation at www.foodpoisoningnews.com which are read by viewers in over 180 countries.

More information about a cyclospora lawsuit or claim, or about cyclospora generally, visit Ron Simon's cyclospora website.

