Ron Simon & Associates Retained by 33 Victims in McDonald's E. coli Outbreak, including Family of 15-Year-Old Suffering From Kidney Failure and Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome

On October 11th she presented to Community Hospital in Grand Junction where she soon developed Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (HUS), a dangerous and life-threatening complication of E. coli food poisoning.

On October 17th, Kamberlyn was life-flighted to Children's Hospital Colorado in Aurora, Colorado. Since that time, she has been on dialysis, as doctors have been working around-the-clock to stabilize her kidney function. She remains hospitalized in guarded condition and under 24-hour medical isolation and care.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed 75 victims in 13 states in the McDonald's E. Coli Outbreak. 22 have been hospitalized. Health officials expect these numbers to rise dramatically.

Kamberlyn's attorney, Ron Simon of the national food safety firm Ron Simon & Associates in Houston, now represents Kamberlyn and 32 other McDonald's E. coli victims, including 9 who were hospitalized and 2 others who have developed HUS or an Acute Kidney Injury (AKI). His law firm filed both the first and second lawsuits in the nation in this outbreak against McDonald's Corporation in Chicago, Illinois.

According to Mr. Simon:

"HUS is a dangerous and life-threatening illness, and can lead to the need for life-long monitoring and treatment, including kidney transplants. The longer a young person is on dialysis, the more difficult their medical future will likely be. We are working with Kamberlyn's family to make sure she receives the very best medical treatment and advice.

This sort of illness is as preventable as it is tragic. Our team will continue to seek justice for those who have suffered from this outbreak. We can and will find out how this happened so that we can prevent it from happening again."

