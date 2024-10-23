Ron Simon and Associates Files the First E. coli Lawsuit Against McDonald's

First McDonald's E. coli Lawsuit filed in Cook County, Illinois. Post this

On October 4, 2024, Eric Stelly purchased and consumed food from his local McDonald's, located at 2912 W. 10th St., in Breely, Colorado. Two days later, he began experiencing gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, stomach cramps, nausea, and dehydration, as well as bloody stools - the most common symptom of E. coli poisoning.

On October 8, after he could no longer bear the pain of his illness, he sought medical attention at the Emergency Room at UCHealth in West Greeley. His doctor performed a stool culture, which returned positive for E. coli. His physician also referred him to specialists at the Centers for Gastroenterology to determine the extent of his illness. A few days later, the Weld County Department of Public Health contacted Mr. Stelly regarding his E. coli diagnosis, and confirmed he had consumed food from McDonald's. Over 10 victims in Colorado have already been identified.

Mr. Stelly is still recovering from his E. coli illness.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), along with the Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service, at least 49 victims have been identified, including one death, in the McDonald's E. coli Outbreak.

According to Ron Simon, the attorney representing Mr. Stelly and at least 10 other victims in the outbreak:

"The McDonald's E. coli Outbreak will be one of the most significant food poisoning outbreaks this year. Through this lawsuit and others, we will make sure that all of the victims are fully compensated for their losses, that their voices are heard, and that McDonald's and its suppliers permanently fix the health violations that caused the food to become contaminated with E. coli."

