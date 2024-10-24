Ron Simon and Associates Files the Second Lawsuit Against McDonald's In the E. coli Outbreak

According to the lawsuit, on September 18, 2024, Clarissa purchased and consumed food from her local McDonald's in Nebraska. By September 23rd, she had become ill with the symptoms of E. coli. On September 25th, Clarissa was forced to seek medical attention, and presented to the Great Plains Health - Emergency Room, where her physicians ordered blood work, and abdominal and pelvic CT, and ordered stools studies. Notably, the physician noted: "My nursing staff indicated to me that E. coli was also noted on 2 patients yesterday. I find this very interesting. This is a reportable illness to her health department. It does cause me to question whether there is some sentinel event that may have caused this to happen."

Clarissa was found to be positive for E. coli O157:H7, and her case was reported to the county health department. Her physicians placed her on Ciprofloxacin, and at the time this lawsuit was filed, continues to recover from the effects of E. coli food poisoning.

At present, onions are suspected as having been the catalyst of this E. coli outbreak, and Taylor Farms of California has issued a recall of the potentially dangerous onions.

According to Ron Simon, the attorney representing Ms. DeBock and at least fifteen other families, so far: "Our office continues to receive calls around the clock from victims in this outbreak. We will continue to pursue their claims until each family is fully compensated for their losses."

Food Safety Attorneys Establish Listeria Claim Center

Mr. Simon and his law firm have established a McDonald's E. Coli Claim Center to assist victims in the outbreak. The E. Coli Claim Center can be reached toll-free at 1-888-335-4901 or by going to the firm's Website, at https://www.ronsimonassociates.com/.

About Food Safety Attorney Ron Simon

Over the last 25 years, Ron Simon and his colleagues have prosecuted thousands of food poisoning cases for victims across the United States. His work has resulted in numerous upgrades to food safety procedures in Fortune 500 companies and in legislation designed to protect consumers from dangerous food-borne pathogens.

Mr. Simon and his clients have been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. Mr. Simon and his legal team have collected over $850,000,000 for their clients. He regularly publishes articles about food safety and litigation at www.foodpoisoningnews.com which are read by viewers in over 180 countries.

Through litigation, media commentary, and his food poisoning publications, Mr. Simon relentlessly challenges food manufacturers, distributors, and restaurants to do a better job in making our food safe.

For media inquiries or more information on the Listeria outbreak and ongoing litigation, please contact Ron Simon directly at (713) 819-8116 or [email protected].

SOURCE Ron Simon & Associates